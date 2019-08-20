Jason Davis • August 20, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 Enters Lunar Orbit

India's Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is safely in lunar orbit! The combination lander, rover, and orbiter fired its main engine for 29 minutes on 20 August, slipping into orbit around the Moon at 09:02 IST (03:32 UTC). ISRO reported the orbit has an apolune, or high point above the lunar surface, of 18,072 kilometers and a perilune, or low point above the surface, of 114 kilometers.

Chandrayaan-2 Chandrayaan-2 is an Indian mission to send an orbiter, lander, and rover to the Moon, targeting the Moon's southern hemisphere.

Sankar Viswanathan Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Orbit Insertion diagram This visualization, made using an This visualization, made using an orbit generator by Sankar Viswanathan , shows Chandrayaan-2's lunar orbit insertion burn on 20 August 2019.

Chandrayaan-2 saying hello from the Moon https://t.co/0EjdtdCPzK — Jason Davis (@jasonrdavis) August 20, 2019

Another early morning at the Dwingeloo @radiotelescoop. This time to track the @isro #Chandrayaan2 lunar insertion burn. This is the Doppler curve of the 2230.8MHz radio signal from the lunar orbiter during the insertion burn. pic.twitter.com/2Aql8O12b9 — Cees Bassa (@cgbassa) August 20, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to use 4 engine burns to circularize and lower its lunar orbit to roughly 100 kilometers by 1 September. The lander, named Vikram, will separate from the orbiter on 2 September and drop its own orbit down to about 100 by 30 kilometers. Vikram's final descent to the surface is scheduled for 7 September.

#ISRO

Today (August 20, 2019) after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), #Chandrayaan2 is now in Lunar orbit. Lander Vikram will soft land on Moon on September 7, 2019 pic.twitter.com/6mS84pP6RD — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019