Jason DavisAugust 20, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 Enters Lunar Orbit

India's Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is safely in lunar orbit! The combination lander, rover, and orbiter fired its main engine for 29 minutes on 20 August, slipping into orbit around the Moon at 09:02 IST (03:32 UTC). ISRO reported the orbit has an apolune, or high point above the lunar surface, of 18,072 kilometers and a perilune, or low point above the surface, of 114 kilometers. 

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram and Pragyan

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 is an Indian mission to send an orbiter, lander, and rover to the Moon, targeting the Moon's southern hemisphere.

Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Orbit Insertion diagram

Sankar Viswanathan

Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Orbit Insertion diagram
This visualization, made using an orbit generator by Sankar Viswanathan, shows Chandrayaan-2's lunar orbit insertion burn on 20 August 2019.

Chandrayaan-2 saying hello from the Moon https://t.co/0EjdtdCPzK

— Jason Davis (@jasonrdavis) August 20, 2019

Another early morning at the Dwingeloo @radiotelescoop. This time to track the @isro #Chandrayaan2 lunar insertion burn. This is the Doppler curve of the 2230.8MHz radio signal from the lunar orbiter during the insertion burn. pic.twitter.com/2Aql8O12b9

— Cees Bassa (@cgbassa) August 20, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to use 4 engine burns to circularize and lower its lunar orbit to roughly 100 kilometers by 1 September. The lander, named Vikram, will separate from the orbiter on 2 September and drop its own orbit down to about 100 by 30 kilometers. Vikram's final descent to the surface is scheduled for 7 September.

#ISRO
Today (August 20, 2019) after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), #Chandrayaan2 is now in Lunar orbit. Lander Vikram will soft land on Moon on September 7, 2019 pic.twitter.com/6mS84pP6RD

— ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019

Jason Davis thumbnail
Jason Davis

Digital Editor for The Planetary Society
Read more articles by Jason Davis

