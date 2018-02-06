Jason Davis • February 6, 2018

Rolling updates: Falcon Heavy launches successfully!

5:15 p.m. EST

An image of Starman over Australia:

SpaceX Starman over Australia SpaceX's "Starman" riding in Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster following the SpaceX Falcon Heavy test flight. SpaceX's "Starman" riding in Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster following the SpaceX Falcon Heavy test flight.

4:45 p.m. EST

Live views of the Starman, riding in the Tesla, orbiting Earth:

4:15 p.m. EST

SUCCESS! The Falcon Heavy's second stage and Tesla payload are now in Earth orbit. Liftoff occurred at 3:45 p.m. EST. Both of the Falcon Heavy side boosters successfully returned to Cape Canaveral for upright landings. The fate of the center core, which was supposed to land on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, is unclear. A flight controller said "we lost the center core" on the launch feed, but SpaceX has yet to clarify whether that meant the signal dropped, or if the booster crashed.

The second stage is on a six-hour coast before it re-lighting to propel the Tesla on to Mars.

In any case, it's safe to call the test flight a success. Congrats, SpaceX!

Jason Davis / The Planetary Society Falcon Heavy liftoff SpaceX's Falcon Heavy lifts off from Kennedy Space Center pad 39A on its inaugural test flight. SpaceX's Falcon Heavy lifts off from Kennedy Space Center pad 39A on its inaugural test flight.

SpaceX Double booster landing The Falcon Heavy core stage boosters return to Cape Canaveral for landing during the inaugural test flight. The Falcon Heavy core stage boosters return to Cape Canaveral for landing during the inaugural test flight.

Jason Davis / The Planetary Society Inbound boosters The Falcon Heavy's side boosters fall to Earth for upright landings during the vehicle's test flight. The Falcon Heavy's side boosters fall to Earth for upright landings during the vehicle's test flight.

3:25 p.m. EST

SpaceX's webcast should be going live now. We've embedded the YouTube player here:

2:00 p.m. EST

We're pushing to 3:45 p.m. Stay tuned.

Launch auto-sequence initiated (aka the holy mouse-click) for 3:45 liftoff #FalconHeavy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

1:45 p.m. EST

The upper-level winds at Cape Canaveral continue to be a problem, but controllers have set a launch time of 3:45 p.m. EST.

Clock is counting again in the press room, for now, approaching T-2 hours ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Jason Davis (@jasonrdavis) February 6, 2018

12:15 p.m. EST

The launch time has slipped to 2:20 p.m. EST due to upper-level winds. Today's launch window extends through 4:00 p.m. EST, according to SpaceX's press kit.

T-0 delayed to 2:20 p.m. EST, 19:20 UTC due to upper level wind shear. Continuing to monitor winds and will update as info becomes available. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018

Elon Musk tweeted a diagram of today's launch and landing sequence. Here it is:

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch and landing sequence

11:15 a.m. EST

Hello from Kennedy Space Center! Today, SpaceX will attempt to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket on a demo flight. If you need to brush up on the flight, here are our previous articles:

Today's launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST. A SpaceX representative told us the live webcast will begin around 1:10 p.m. Here's the link for that, and here's a timeline of events, straight from the SpaceX press kit:

SpaceX Falcon Heavy demo timeline of events

And here's a quick shot from the press site:

Jason Davis / The Planetary Society Falcon Heavy before launch

