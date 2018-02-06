Rolling updates: Falcon Heavy launches successfully!

Jason Davis • February 6, 2018
An image of Starman over Australia:
Live views of the Starman, riding in the Tesla, orbiting Earth:
SUCCESS! The Falcon Heavy's second stage and Tesla payload are now in Earth orbit. Liftoff occurred at 3:45 p.m. EST. Both of the Falcon Heavy side boosters successfully returned to Cape Canaveral for upright landings. The fate of the center core, which was supposed to land on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, is unclear. A flight controller said "we lost the center core" on the launch feed, but SpaceX has yet to clarify whether that meant the signal dropped, or if the booster crashed.
The second stage is on a six-hour coast before it re-lighting to propel the Tesla on to Mars.
In any case, it's safe to call the test flight a success. Congrats, SpaceX!
SpaceX's webcast should be going live now. We've embedded the YouTube player here:
We're pushing to 3:45 p.m. Stay tuned.
Launch auto-sequence initiated (aka the holy mouse-click) for 3:45 liftoff #FalconHeavy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018
The upper-level winds at Cape Canaveral continue to be a problem, but controllers have set a launch time of 3:45 p.m. EST.
Clock is counting again in the press room, for now, approaching T-2 hours ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— Jason Davis (@jasonrdavis) February 6, 2018
The launch time has slipped to 2:20 p.m. EST due to upper-level winds. Today's launch window extends through 4:00 p.m. EST, according to SpaceX's press kit.
T-0 delayed to 2:20 p.m. EST, 19:20 UTC due to upper level wind shear. Continuing to monitor winds and will update as info becomes available.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018
Elon Musk tweeted a diagram of today's launch and landing sequence. Here it is:
Hello from Kennedy Space Center! Today, SpaceX will attempt to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket on a demo flight. If you need to brush up on the flight, here are our previous articles:
Preview: Succeed or fail, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy test sure to be a blast (Feb. 1)
Let's talk about Elon Musk launching his Tesla into space (Feb. 5)
Reporter's notebook: 'Twas the night before Falcon Heavy (Feb. 5)
Today's launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST. A SpaceX representative told us the live webcast will begin around 1:10 p.m. Here's the link for that, and here's a timeline of events, straight from the SpaceX press kit:
And here's a quick shot from the press site:
