May 23, 2017

NASA's 2018 budget request is here, and we broke down the details

President Trump's full 2018 budget request was released this morning. Unlike the 62-page "skinny" budget preview released in March, this is the full proposal that will go to Congress. In the coming months, both the House and Senate will debate various aspects of the budget before voting on a final version, which will return to the president's desk for a final signature.

Expect a contentious battle over everything from education funding to a proposed southern border wall, with the possibility of a government shutdown on the table.

The NASA portion of the budget, created out of a complex dance between agency leaders, the White House, and the Office of Management and Budget, is now available for download. We're breaking down the details below, and you can expect more analysis from our space policy team in the coming days and weeks.

Here are the raw NASA numbers. The last column shows how Trump's 2018 request compares to the 2017 budget passed in May.

Item2017 Obama request2017 Congress approved2018 Trump request% change 2017 approved to 2018
NASA TOTAL $19,025 $19,653 $19,092 -2.9%
SCIENCE
Earth $2,032 $1,921 $1,754 -8.7%
Planetary $1,519 $1,846  $1,930 4.6% 
Astrophysics $782 $750  $817  8.9% 
JWST $569 $569  $534  -6.2% 
Heliophysics $699 $679  $678  -0.1% 
TOTAL $5,600 $5,765 $5,712 -0.9%
AERONAUTICS
TOTAL $790 $660 $624 -5.5%
SPACE TECHNOLOGY
TOTAL $827 $687 $679 -1.2%
EXPLORATION
Orion $1,120 $1,350 $1,186 -12.1%
SLS $1,310 $2,150 $1,938  -9.9% 
Ground systems $429 $429 $460  7.2% 
Exploration sys subtotal $2,859 $3,929 $3,584  -8.8%
R & D $477 $395 $350  -11.4% 
TOTAL $3,337 $4,324 $3,934 -9.0%
SPACE OPERATIONS
Commercial crew $1,185   $1,683  
Crew & cargo $1,573   $732   
Space trans subtotal $2,758   $2,415   
ISS $1,431   $1,491   
TOTAL $5,076 $4,951 $4,741 -4.2%
EDUCATION
TOTAL $100 $100 $37 -63.0%
SAFETY / SEC / SERVICES
TOTAL $2,387 $2,769 $2,830 2.2%
CONST / ENVIRO
TOTAL $120 $361 $496 37.4%
OIG
TOTAL $38 $38 $39 2.6%
NASA TOTAL $19,025 $19,653 $19,092 -2.9%

Figures in millions of dollars. Obama request does not include mandatory spending.

Want more information on how NASA's budget comes together? Our director of space policy, Casey Dreier, has you covered:

NASA's Budget (part 1)

The President's Budget Request kicks off the yearly budget season in United States. It takes a year to put together, and Congress plays no part. Why is that?

