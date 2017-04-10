Jason Davis • April 10, 2017
The 50th International Space Station expedition came to an end this morning, as Shane Kimbrough, Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko landed in Kazakhstan at 7:20 a.m. EDT (11:20 UTC). They leave behind Peggy Whitson, who just received a three-month mission extension, along with Thomas Pesquet and Oleg Novitskiy.
I believe Expedition 50 had a fun and good ISS crew. I base this declaration solely on the moments they shared on social media during the past six months. This logic is completely bulletproof and there's no point trying to prove otherwise.
Suppose you find yourself in low-Earth orbit with a team of fellow astronauts, zipping around the Earth at a clip of 7.7 kilometers per second, and you ask yourself: "Is this a fun and good ISS crew?" Here are some was to tell.
All six members of the international crew celebrated the holidays together with a festive meal! pic.twitter.com/bGI0XwyAxi— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 25, 2016
We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016
Zipped inside a cargo bag @Thom_astro & @astro_kimbrough took me over to the Russian segment. They were quite surprised when I popped out! pic.twitter.com/om59WVfzwE— Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) February 13, 2017
Oleg as a real spaceman! We worked together on a joint experiment studying fluid shifts in astronauts’ bodies @iss_research pic.twitter.com/oVREAX2g7G— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 3, 2017
.@Astro_Kimbrough and two cosmonauts say farewell and close #Soyuz hatches at 12:45am ET. Undocking set for 3:57am. https://t.co/d2hbUCrEcq pic.twitter.com/ZJeal8wnFU— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 10, 2017
Good night Earth from @Space_Station – headed back your way tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YNkgwQh2oZ— Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) April 9, 2017
