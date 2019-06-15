LightSail 2 Launch Viewing: Tips & Tricks

Justin Foley • June 15, 2019
There is nothing quite like seeing a rocket launch up close and personal. How do you do it?
LightSail 2 is launching on the next SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It is one payload of many on the mission known collectively as STP-2. The U.S. Air Force’s Space Test Program (STP) develops and tests advanced technologies in space.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. If you keep your eyes to the sky, you'll see the boosters re-enter the atmosphere and land several minutes after launch at Landing Zone 1 & 2 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (see map below).
The easiest way for Planetary Society members to get a guaranteed viewing spot is via the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex using one of two strategies.
If you happen to miss ticket sales, the following map provides the best locations for public viewing of the launch. Download the PDF or click to enlarge the image.
