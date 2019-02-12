Touchdown for InSight's Heat Probe

Emily Lakdawalla • February 12, 2019
InSight has gone two for two, placing the second of its instruments gently on the Martian ground. The Heat Flow and Physical Properties Probe (HP3, pronounced "H-P-cubed") is on the ground next to the seismometer. It was placed at about 10:39 local solar time on InSight's sol 67 (today, 12 February). This is great news! Now it's time to bury the "mole" in the ground. I plan to have a more detailed update on the progress of the mission next week. In the meantime, you can check in on InSight through its raw images page here.
Read more: InSight, pics of spacecraft in space, amateur image processing, mission status, Mars
