A few new images of MU69

Emily Lakdawalla • January 15, 2019
New Horizons is back in action after going quiet for a period of solar conjunction following the 1 January flyby of 2014 MU69 (informally nicknamed "Ultima Thule"). The spacecraft is returning new data, as exemplified by these images, shared this morning in a tweet by principal investigator Alan Stern. The pictures were taken before closest approach and don't add anything much in the way of news about the world, but: new images, woohoo!!!
A few hours later, the mission formally released an approach animation showing about half a rotation of 2014 MU69. I'm laughing about the fact that MU69's pole pointed nearly directly at New Horizons, giving it a near side and a far side. The far side of this little world will be forever mysterious to us.
The images should shortly be available on the New Horizons raw images website; when they are, I'll add them in to the montage below and update this post.
Better-quality, high-resolution images of 2014 MU69 should be available in late February, according to Stern.
