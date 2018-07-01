Emily Lakdawalla • July 1, 2018

Programming note

Just a brief programming note: I will be on vacation for the first three weeks of July. I am not taking a computer. I am not even taking an iPad. I have deleted my work email account from my phone, which I am bringing only because it is my camera. I have also deleted Twitter and Facebook. I am unplugging for three weeks.

The main thing I expect to miss in planetary exploration while I'm out is exciting new images of Ryugu. I leave you in the capable hands of Jason Davis, who will be writing his own posts, bringing you guest bloggers, and keeping one eye on Hayabusa2 to see what's new at the newest explored world in the solar system. I also have every hope that Opportunity will wake up while I'm out. *knock wood*

Catch you all on the other side.

Read more: personal stories

Emily Lakdawalla Senior Editor and Planetary Evangelist for The Planetary Society

Read more articles by Emily Lakdawalla