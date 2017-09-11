Emily Lakdawalla • September 11, 2017

What to expect during Cassini's final hours

The Cassini mission is the longest-lived orbiter flying beyond Earth. We are now just days away from its end. I will be at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for Cassini's last three days, keeping vigil over it as I did for Rosetta last year. If you're a member of the media who will also be at JPL this week, I'd like to hear from you.

Here is a look at what to expect from the great mission during its final hours. The information in the table below is sourced from the NASA Cassini End of Mission press kit; a media advisory emailed from JPL; and Jason Perry's final Cassini Looking Ahead article.

Event Cassini time at Saturn Event time on Earth UTC PDT EDT UTC Final passage between rings and Saturn

Middle of Rev 292. Closest approach to Saturn is 1680 km above cloud tops. Cameras shoot a movie of rings from between rings and Saturn. 9 Sep 00:08 -- -- -- Data downlink begins

Data from final Grand Finale dive 9 Sep 13:07 9 Sep 07:29 9 Sep 10:29 9 Sep 14:29 Final distant Titan flyby

Closest approach to Titan is 119,049 km above surface. Lots of imaging planned, looking for clouds and mapping lakes. Final RADAR observation will measure altitude across small north polar lakes. 11 Sep 19:04 -- -- -- Apoapse

End Rev 292, begin Rev 293 (final Rev). 1.3 million km from Saturn. 12 Sep 05:27 -- -- -- Data downlink begins

Final Titan data 12 Sep 23:56 12 Sep 18:19 12 Sep 21:19 13 Sep 01:19 JPL news conference

Available on NASA TV and online -- 13 Sep 10:00 13 Sep 13:00 13 Sep 17:00 Final image taken

On September 13 and 14, Cassini will take its last wide-angle mosaic of Saturn and its rings. It will watch Enceladus set behind Saturn. It will look for clouds on a half-phase Titan. It will observe "Peggy," a clump of material at the edge of the A ring. It will observe propellers in the rings. Then VIMS will observe the future impact site, which will be on Saturn's night side. 14 Sep 19:58 -- -- -- Begin continuous data downlink

Cassini will transmit from now until the end of mission. Goldstone is initially the receiving station. 14 Sep 20:22 14 Sep 14:45 14 Sep 17:45 14 Sep 21:45 Final images expected to appear online

Time is approximate. -- 14 Sep 20:00 14 Sep 23:00 15 Sep 03:00 Data downlink continues at Canberra -- 14 Sep 20:15 14 Sep 23:15 15 Sep 03:15 Cassini passes orbital distance of Enceladus

238,020 km from Saturn's center 15 Sep 05:08 -- -- -- Cassini rolls

The roll will take 5 minutes. It points INMS toward Saturn. 15 Sep 07:14 -- -- -- Real-time transmission begins

Cassini reconfigures from an orbiter to an atmospheric probe, beginning to relay all data to Earth as it is aquired at 27 kilobits per second, with a 2-3 second latency. 15 Sep 07:14 15 Sep 01:37 15 Sep 04:37 15 Sep 08:37 Cassini passes orbital distance of F ring

140,180 km from Saturn's center 15 Sep 07:22 -- -- -- NASA TV broadcast begins

Available on NASA TV and online. In addition, an uninterrupted, clean feed of cameras from JPL Mission Control, with mission audio only, will be available during the commentary on the NASA TV Media Channel and on Ustream. -- 15 Sep 04:00 15 Sep 07:00 15 Sep 11:00 Atmospheric entry begins

1920 km above cloud tops. Thrusters firing at 10% of capacity 15 Sep 10:30 15 Sep 04:53 15 Sep 07:53 15 Sep 11:53 Expected loss of signal

1510 km above cloud tops. Thrusters at 100% of capacity, no longer able to maintain attitude. 15 Sep 10:31 15 Sep 04:54 15 Sep 07:54 15 Sep 11:54 NASA TV broadcast ends -- 15 Sep 05:30 15 Sep 08:30 15 Sep 12:30 Post-finale press briefing

Available on NASA TV and online. -- 15 Sep 06:30 15 Sep 09:30 15 Sep 13:30 Event Cassini time at Saturn Event time on Earth UTC PDT EDT UTC

NASA / JPL-Caltech Cassini's final week Diagram of Cassini’s final week, showing some of the milestones as the spacecraft heads for its plunge into Saturn. (Times are predicted and subject to change.) Diagram of Cassini’s final week, showing some of the milestones as the spacecraft heads for its plunge into Saturn. (Times are predicted and subject to change.)

