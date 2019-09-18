Casey Dreier • September 18, 2019

Registration Is Now Open for the 2020 Day of Action

Do you want to do something big for space?

If so, join me this 9th and 10th of February in Washington, D.C. to advocate for space exploration during The Planetary Society's annual Day of Action. Registration is open from now until February 3rd, 2020.

Participating in our Day of Action allows you to meet directly with your congressional representatives and staff to advocate for our shared goals in space exploration: planetary exploration, the search for life, and planetary defense.

You also get to meet fellow Society members, learn about space and space politics, and positively engage as citizens in our national government. It's a lot of fun—and it really does help move the needle on space issues in Congress.

If you register, here's what The Planetary Society does:

Schedule your congressional meetings

Provide expert online and in-person training

Organize exclusive space meetups and presentations

Give you a free commemorative t-shirt

Here's what you do:

Book your own travel and lodging to Washington, D.C.

Come ready to share your passion and enthusiasm for space exploration

In 2019, 100 Planetary Society members from 25 states attended nearly 200 meetings with their congressional offices. I hope we can break this record in 2020.

Our 2020 Day of Action page has more information, including travel help and lodging recommendations, more about the experience, and other details.

If you're already convinced, go ahead and register here—if you sign up before January 1st you'll save $10 versus our regular rates.

Have any questions about the Day of Action? Leave them in the comments below or on our social media pages and we will do our best to answer them.

Note: registration is open to anyone with a U.S. address. Individuals under 18 are welcome to attend with a registered parent or guardian.

Casey Dreier Chief Advocate & Senior Space Policy Adviser for The Planetary Society

