NASA's 2019 Budget Takes Shape

Casey Dreier • June 15, 2018
In a surprising display of timeliness, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have both now released their funding bills for NASA in fiscal year 2019. The two bills are broadly consistent in their repudiation of cuts and reorganizations of major NASA programs, support for the Administration's lunar ambitions, and generous top lines for NASA's budget.
However, there are significant differences, and those differences will be the point of negotiations that will now begin between the two committees. It is very likely that there will be no votes on a final bill until November or December, after the election.
Below is a table comparing proposed funding levels of some programs and directorates between last year's final budget, the President's Budget Request, and the House and Senate bills.
|2018
|2019 PBR
|2019 House
|2019 Senate
|NASA
|$20,736
|$19,892
|$21,546
|$21,323
|Science
|$6,222
|$5,895
|$6,681
|$6,400
|WFIRST
|$150
|$0
|$150
|$352
|Planetary Science
|$2,228
|$2,235
|$2,759
|$2,201
|Earth Science
|$1,921
|$1,784
|$1,900
|$1,931
|Astrophysics
|$1,352
|$1,185
|$1,334
|$1548
|Heliophysics
|$689
|$691
|$691
|$720
|Exploration
(incl. SLS, Orion, Ground Systems)
|$4790
|$4744
|$5,083.9
|$5,339
|Education
|$100
|$0
|$90
|$110
All numbers are in millions of dollars.
The full Senate and House are preparing to vote on a number of appropriations bills (beyond the CJS bill, which includes NASA) this Summer. Politicking could sideline these votes, but eventually the Congress needs to approve appropriations legislation or the government will shut down. The Fall elections will slow down legislating, and there is a good chance that we will see a stopgap continuing resolution bill passed beforehand to keep the government operating until the end of the year.
In the meantime, The Planetary Society has an updated message for you to send to Congress that supports the House's proposed increase for the Planetary Science Division. We of course will be working to support our priorities, including planetary exploration, planetary defense, and the search for life, during the extended period of negotiations coming our way.
