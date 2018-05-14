Casey Dreier • May 14, 2018

An 'Exploration Exhibition' to launch the new Planetary Science Caucus

Rockets aren't the only thing that launch

The congressional Planetary Science Caucus formally kicked off last Wednesday with an “exploration exhibition” at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of the caucus and of the many ways in which industry and scientific institutions participate in the exploration of the planets.

Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye and its board of directors were on hand to welcome hundreds congressional staff and seven members of Congress, including the caucus co-Chairs Rep. John Culberson (R-TX) and Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA), who also addressed the crowd.

Antonio Peronace for The Planetary Society Bill Nye addressing the planetary science caucus kickoff event Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye addresses the crowd at the congressional planetary science caucus kickoff event in Washington, D.C. on May 9th, 2018 Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye addresses the crowd at the congressional planetary science caucus kickoff event in Washington, D.C. on May 9th, 2018

Antonio Peronace for The Planetary Society Robert Picardo and Rep. John Culberson discuss planetary exploration Robert Picardo, a member of The Planetary Society's board of directors, discusses Europa science with Rep. John Culberson (R-TX), co-Chair of the Planetary Science Caucus during the caucus' launch event on May 9th, 2018. Robert Picardo, a member of The Planetary Society's board of directors, discusses Europa science with Rep. John Culberson (R-TX), co-Chair of the Planetary Science Caucus during the caucus' launch event on May 9th, 2018.

Antonio Peronace for The Planetary Society Discussing LightSail at the Planetary Science Caucus Launch Event Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye discusses the LightSail solar sailing cubesat project with Rep. Randy Hultgren (R-IL) at the Planetary Science Caucus launch event on May 9th, 2018. Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye discusses the LightSail solar sailing cubesat project with Rep. Randy Hultgren (R-IL) at the Planetary Science Caucus launch event on May 9th, 2018.

Antonio Peronace for The Planetary Society Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA) addresses the crowd Caucus co-Chair Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA-06) addresses the crowd at the Planetary Science Caucus launch event on May 9th, 2018. Caucus co-Chair Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA-06) addresses the crowd at the Planetary Science Caucus launch event on May 9th, 2018.

Antonio Peronace for The Planetary Society Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) gets a lesson on solar sailing from Bill Nye Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA-27) learns about the Mylar used in The Planetary Society's LightSail project from CEO Bill Nye during the Planetary Science Caucus launch event on May 9th, 2018. Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA-27) learns about the Mylar used in The Planetary Society's LightSail project from CEO Bill Nye during the Planetary Science Caucus launch event on May 9th, 2018.

Antonio Peronace for The Planetary Society Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) interviews Society CEO Bill Nye Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA-07) interviews Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye on Facebook Live during the launch event of the Planetary Science Caucus on May 9th, 2018. Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA-07) interviews Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye on Facebook Live during the launch event of the Planetary Science Caucus on May 9th, 2018.

Antonio Peronace for The Planetary Society Planetary Society Board Member Dr. Britney Schmidt Planetary Society Board Member and planetary scientist Dr. Britney Schmidt interviews during the Planetary Science Caucus launch event in Washington, D.C. on May 9th, 2018. Dr. Schmidt was one of many members of the Society's board to welcome members of Congress and their staff at the event. Planetary Society Board Member and planetary scientist Dr. Britney Schmidt interviews during the Planetary Science Caucus launch event in Washington, D.C. on May 9th, 2018. Dr. Schmidt was one of many members of the Society's board to welcome members of Congress and their staff at the event.

The caucus event provided a unusual opportunity for members of Congress and their staff to have facetime with the scientists and engineers on the front lines of planetary exploration. On the industry side we had Lockheed-Martin, which has made more planetary spacecraft for NASA than any other company in history; we also had Astrobotic, an upstart commercial lunar services company that intends to provide delivery services to the surface of the moon in 2020.

You can’t have planetary science without scientists, and to that end we featured some of the country’s top planetary science academic institutions: Caltech provided a virtual reality tour of the Trappist-1 exoplanetary system. Arizona State University brought the top scientist on the upcoming Psyche mission to a metallic asteroid and highlighted their lunar cubesat project, LunaHMap. The Space Telescope Science Institute, which manages the science side of the James Webb Space Telescope, provided an interactive exhibit demonstrating how JWST will enable planetary astronomy. The American Astronautical Society highlighted how planetary exploration could be done faster and efficiently with is low-cost Discovery program line. And the Advanced Physics Lab at Johns Hopkins University highlighted their role in the upcoming Europa Clipper, among other projects.

The Planetary Society was the founding partner organization of the caucus, and helped to organize the event. There are now over 30 members of the caucus, which has the following goals:

"Find life in our lifetimes," by advancing federal policies that support the search for life in our solar system and beyond.

Raise awareness of the benefits to the U.S. economy and industrial base resulting from federal investment in space science, technology, exploration, and STEM education.

Support private industry, academic institutions, and nonprofits that support space science and exploration.

Casey Dreier Director of Space Policy for The Planetary Society

