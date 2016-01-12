Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

Spaceflight in 2017, part 1: Earth-centric edition

Welcome to the first half of The Planetary Society's look-ahead at the coming year in spaceflight! I'll be talking about Earth-centric highlights today, and Emily will post about robotic solar system missions tomorrow. 

But before we get started, I have to note Emily gets the honor of talking about what would be at the top of my list if I were writing both parts of this series. Let's check Twitter to see if it's still happening:

Yep, Cassini's 12-year stint at Saturn is still scheduled to end in 2017. And while that's a bummer—Jupiter will be the only outer planet left with a robotic probe—I can't wait to see what Saturn's rings look like from the inside facing out, after Cassini dives closer to the planet than ever before.

Anyway, on to 2017 space news that I'll be watching in my reporting domain.

International Space Station

There are five ISS crew expeditions scheduled for 2017, consisting of 16 astronauts from four space agencies. Seven crew members will be from Roscosmos, six come from NASA, two from ESA and one from JAXA. Russia recently announced they were lowering their crew complement from three to two; that change goes into effect in March. This, combined with the loss of a Progress cargo ship, and uncertainty surrounding SpaceX's return-to-flight plans, makes the ISS schedule a bit fluid.

I compiled the Expeditions chart below from multiple sources; things seem to get fuzzy in the second half of the year and I had to estimate a little.

ISS Expeditions in 2017 (estimated)

Jason Davis / The Planetary Society

ISS Expeditions in 2017 (estimated)
The ISS crew rotation schedule for 2017, compiled from multiple sources. Where sources diverge, estimates are used.

I also compiled a fresh Twitter list of all the astronauts who will be in space during 2017. All NASA, ESA and JAXA astronauts are accounted for, but none of the cosmonauts seem to be on Twitter. 

LightSail 2 and SpaceX

LightSail 2 and its partner spacecraft, Prox-1, have a spot reserved on the second flight of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, which will be carrying the STP-2 payload for the U.S. Air Force. The Heavy won't debut until at least the middle of the year, after the Falcon 9 gets up and running again, and our most optimistic launch date for LightSail is Fall 2017. 

We'll soon be integrating LightSail 2 into Prox-1 at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Albequerque, New Mexico. It should be a lot of fun watching the two SmallSats come together for the first time.

While we're on the subject of SpaceX, the latest NASA commercial crew schedule shows the company's new Crew Dragon going on its first uncrewed test flight this year. SpaceX and Boeing crewed flights have slipped to 2018, but we still might get to see the enhanced Dragon in action.

Falcon Heavy interstage

SpaceX

Falcon Heavy interstage
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy interstage is prepared at the company's rocket factory.

International space news

India is aiming to debut its new GSLV Mark III rocket in January. The Mark III had a successful test flight in 2014, and now it's almost ready for regular service. India refers to the Mark III as a heavy class rocket, though by worldwide standards, it's still pretty light-lift: 8 metric tons to low-Earth orbit. 

China is set to perform an uncrewed, on-orbit fueling demonstration of its Tiangong-2 space station in April. This is a final, critial milestone before the country starts building its multi-module station in 2018.

Goodbye, Delta II

This year will likely see the final two launches of United Launch Alliance's iconic, Delta II rocket. Its final missions from Vandenberg Air Force Base are the JPSS-1 and ICESat 2 satellites in the second half of 2017. The Delta II has been in service since 1989, but has gradually been supplanted by the Delta IV and Atlas V. 

Delta II with NPP satellite

Jason Davis

Delta II with NPP satellite
A Delta II rocket sits on the pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base prior to the launch of the NPP Earth science satellite in 2011.

SLS / Orion

This is a big year for SLS and Orion, which are still working toward a 2018 test flight to lunar orbit. According to a recent milestone schedule presented at a NASA advisory committee meeting, the SLS core stage green run at Stennis Space Center is still on track for December 2017. For that to happen, the hydrogen and oxygen tanks must be joined, and the vehicle's four RS-25 engines need to be installed. The completed core stage will ship by barge to Stennis, where it will be mounted in the center's refurbished B-2 test stand for an all-up engine test.

That'll be quite a sight—I plan to be there for the big event.

Stennis test stand B-2

Jason Davis / The Planetary Society

Stennis test stand B-2
The Space Launch System's core stage will be installed on test stand B-2 (left side) for a full-duration firing in late 2017.

Also in 2017, the Orion command and service modules should be joined together and shipped to Plum Brook Station in Ohio for thermal vaccum chamber testing.

In the meantime, the big rocket's dual boosters should be completed and shipped to Kennedy Space Center, where most of the ground systems should be ready for integration testing in 2018.  

 
Comments:

Arbitrary: 12/29/2016 07:22 CST

Maybe NASA will skip the Orion. Dragon is much more capable, safer, cheaper, lighter and most of all it exists as a hardware rather than as a power point dream. I doubt that ESA will deliver any service module to Orion, they have no experience in that kind of business. International cooperation almost always means failure and cancellation. Best case hope is that it only gets several times more expensive and delayed by a decade, but that is way too optimistic. The decision to involve ESA means that Orion is very unlikely to ever fly. And its design really has no rational purpose or motivation. SLS is one of a kind until private alternatives deliver the same capability at a tenth of the cost. But Orion has no useful niche even to begin with.

VirgilSamms: 12/29/2016 09:06 CST

The best scenario is that NASA decides to shut down the ISS and the commercial crew and cargo programs as a waste of time and resources, dump the Absurd Retrieval Mission, and indefinitely shelve the J2M. Orion and the SLS going back to the Moon is the only possibility for the U.S. to have a real space program again. The NewSpace fans are at this point hating the SLS as their worst nightmare because a lunar return essentially dumps their entire business plan in the trashcan. Where it belongs.

Haruki: 12/29/2016 12:22 CST

I agree with VirgilSamms. I see no point in human spaceflight, just a waste of resources. Instead, go with space telescopes, space observatories. Send orbiters around each of Jupiter's moons, each of Saturn's moons, each of Uranus' moons, each of Neptune's moons. Send landers, send rovers. Do something! -- The first (and last) mission to Uranus and Neptune was launched on August 20, 1977. That was more than 39 years ago. We are still waiting for the next one. Please do something. (what a waste the Space Shuttle and the Space Station have been..)

VirgilSamms: 12/29/2016 12:41 CST

"I agree with VirgilSamms. I see no point in human spaceflight,-" Actually, you completely disagree with me. I see no point in robot probes and pure science when humankind has a critical need to create off world colonies as insurance against extinction events. I strongly believe Human Space Flight is the first priority and pure science is down the list.

