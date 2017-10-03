World Premiere of “Bill Nye: Science Guy” Film at SXSW Film Festival

LightSail® Story, Carl Sagan’s Influence Part of Planetary Society CEO’s Story

03/10/2017

Erin Greeson

Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

Directed by David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg

Featuring Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Druyan, Francis Collins

World premiere of “Bill Nye: Science Guy” film

Onsite Media: SXSW press engagements finalized. Added Bill Nye interview requests unavailable at this time. For film inquiries, contact: Kate Patterson, kate@brigademarketing.com Remote Media Opportunities: Resources to report on LightSail, The Planetary Society and Bill Nye’s CEO role, including expert interviews, contact: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Synopsis: Bill Nye is retiring his kid show act in a bid to become more like his late professor, astronomer Carl Sagan. Sagan dreamed of launching a spacecraft that could change interplanetary exploration. Bill sets out to accomplish Sagan’s space mission, but he is pulled away when he is challenged by evolution and climate change contrarians to defend the scientific consensus. Can Bill show the world why science matters in a culture increasingly indifferent to evidence?

SXSW 2017 Film Festival, Austin, Texas, U.S.A.

World Premiere: Sunday, March 12 at 6:45 p.m. (Vimeo Theater)

Public Screening #2: Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. (Alamo Lamar E)

Public Screening #3: Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m (Stateside Theater)

Acquisition Title/WME

Section: Documentary Spotlight

Film: “Bill Nye: Science Guy” details:

http://billnyefilm.com/

Filmmakers: David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg: http://billnyefilm.com/filmmakers/

Bill Nye: http://www.planetary.org/about/staff/bill-nye.html

LightSail spacecraft videos, images, news and fact sheets for reporting purposes:

http://www.planetary.org/press-room/lightsail/

http://sail.planetary.org/

Bill Nye describes Carl Sagan; Sagan on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, 1976:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cEXKu_Onlk

