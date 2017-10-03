Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

World Premiere of “Bill Nye: Science Guy” Film at SXSW Film Festival

LightSail® Story, Carl Sagan’s Influence Part of Planetary Society CEO’s Story

MEDIA ADVISORY
03/10/2017

CONTACT:
Erin Greeson
Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org
Phone: +1-626-793-5100

WHO:

Directed by David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg
Featuring Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Druyan, Francis Collins

WHAT:

World premiere of “Bill Nye: Science Guy” film

  1. Onsite Media: SXSW press engagements finalized. Added Bill Nye interview requests unavailable at this time. For film inquiries, contact: Kate Patterson, kate@brigademarketing.com
  2. Remote Media Opportunities: Resources to report on LightSail, The Planetary Society and Bill Nye’s CEO role, including expert interviews, contact: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Synopsis: Bill Nye is retiring his kid show act in a bid to become more like his late professor, astronomer Carl Sagan. Sagan dreamed of launching a spacecraft that could change interplanetary exploration. Bill sets out to accomplish Sagan’s space mission, but he is pulled away when he is challenged by evolution and climate change contrarians to defend the scientific consensus. Can Bill show the world why science matters in a culture increasingly indifferent to evidence?

WHERE:

SXSW 2017 Film Festival, Austin, Texas, U.S.A.

WHEN:

Screenings:
World Premiere: Sunday, March 12 at 6:45 p.m. (Vimeo Theater)
Public Screening #2: Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. (Alamo Lamar E)
Public Screening #3: Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m (Stateside Theater)
Acquisition Title/WME
Section: Documentary Spotlight

PRESS RESOURCES:

Film: “Bill Nye: Science Guy” details:
http://billnyefilm.com/

Bios:
Filmmakers: David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg: http://billnyefilm.com/filmmakers/
Bill Nye: http://www.planetary.org/about/staff/bill-nye.html

LightSail spacecraft videos, images, news and fact sheets for reporting purposes:
http://www.planetary.org/press-room/lightsail/
http://sail.planetary.org/

Bill Nye describes Carl Sagan; Sagan on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, 1976:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cEXKu_Onlk

Contacts:

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.