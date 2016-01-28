The Planetary Society Launches Election 2016 Voter Resource

Crowd-Sourced Database Features U.S. Presidential Candidates’ Public Statements on NASA, Space

MEDIA ADVISORY

01/28/2016

CONTACT:

Erin Greeson

Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

WHAT: The Planetary Society has launched a new resource for voters who are passionate about space exploration. This crowd-sourced reference site provides a fully-sourced, growing list of statements made by the presidential candidates regarding NASA and space exploration. The Society has also challenged its members to raise the topic of space with candidates on the campaign trail.

WHEN: Live today through the U.S. presidential election season.

WHERE: http://www.planetary.org/election2016/

Election 2016: Voter reference for candidates’ positions on NASA. Goal is to record every statement a U.S. presidential candidate makes about space.

Voter reference for candidates’ positions on NASA. Goal is to record every statement a U.S. presidential candidate makes about space. Social Media Forum: Use hashtag #Vote4Space to participate.

WHO: People can participate by sending candidates’ statements to: election2016@planetary.org Statements can be captured on video or local media coverage.

WHY: NASA is in the midst of a major transition in its human spaceflight program, and is beginning several major space science projects that will take years to complete. The future of space exploration in the United States will be greatly impacted by the decisions of the next President, who will face the decision to continue current policy or change course. An objective resource providing the candidates’ stance on space issues will inform voters as they evaluate their choices for 2016.

Interviews with Casey Dreier, director of space policy, available upon request.

NOTE: As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, The Planetary Society provides objective, nonpartisan, on-the-record information on candidates’ positions on space exploration as a service to the public. The Society does not endorse or condemn any political candidate for office or participate in political campaigns in any way.