Blogs
Jason Davis headshot v.3

Trump's first budget proposal is out. Here's how NASA fared

Posted by Jason Davis

16-03-2017 7:08 CDT

Topics: Space Policy

The Trump administration released its first federal budget request this morning

The 62-page document covers fiscal year 2018, which begins on Oct. 1. It’s known as a "skinny" budget—not because of its cuts to discretionary spending, which are significant—but because first-term presidents have had less time to fill in all the details of their future policy plans. A more detailed budget proposal is expected in spring.

Two pages are dedicated to NASA. Here are the highlights:

  • NASA's top line is $19.1 billion, meaning the agency has, overall, escaped large-scale cuts.
  • The Asteroid Redirect Mission is canceled.
  • Orion, SLS and ground systems stand to receive $3.7 billion, which is in line with proposed 2017 congressional levels.
  • Public-private partnerships are endorsed as the foundation of future U.S. civilian space efforts, but there is no further guidance. The Moon-versus-Mars destination debate is not mentioned.
  • Planetary science stands to get $1.9 billion, which is higher than 2017 Obama and congressional levels.
  • The Europa Clipper mission will proceed (without a specific dollar amount), but the separate lander mission did not receive any funding.
  • Earth science only gets $1.8 billion. That's about a 13 percent cut from 2017 Obama levels, and in between proposed House and Senate 2017 levels. 
  • Some Earth science missions would be canceled: PACE (not yet launched), OCO-3 (not yet launched), DSCOVR Earth-viewing instruments (no more pretty pictures of Earth?), and CLARREO Pathfinder (not yet launched).
  • The office of education (part of the science directorate) would be eliminated, owing to it performing functions that are "duplicative of other parts of the agency."

Today’s budget release is only one step of the overall process. As mentioned above, a more comprehensive budget is still pending. Both the House and Senate will weigh in on the proposal, make changes, and send a final version back to the president for a signature. Additionally, Congress has yet to solidify a budget for fiscal year 2017, having passed a series of continuing resolutions to fund most of the government at 2016 levels.

But today’s announcement is still significant because it acts as a starting point for Congress. Overall, the Trump budget calls for defense spending to increase by 10 percent, while some federal agencies like the EPA stand to take major hits.

We’ll have more analysis on this in the days and weeks to come. Don't miss our special Planetary Radio space policy edition podcasts for more background details!

Here are some selected budget numbers. All figures are in millions of dollars. 2017 Obama request numbers include mandatory and discretionary spending.

Open the dataset in a separate window by clicking here.

Europa Clipper concept

NASA / JPL-Caltech

Europa Clipper concept
NASA's Europa Clipper mission would launch as early as 2022 and assess the habitability of Europa, paving the way for a future separate lander mission.
 
Comments:

Atom: 03/16/2017 06:39 CDT

The planetary budget is a big positive since it is approaching the level it will need to sustain the development of multiple Flagship missions in the coming decades. Committee Chairman Culberson will no doubt insist that Europa lander gets funded. As far as where the Orion Astronauts go, how about having them rendezvous in lunar with an automated lunar sample retrieval mission from the South Poles Aitkin Basin as proposed in the New Frontiers proposals. That way the sample could be much more massive since it wouldn't need the rocket to fire out of lunar orbit or re-entry capsule and parachute.

Pete_VT: 03/16/2017 10:16 CDT

My understanding is thes cuts seen to Earth Science and studies will be followed with increases for NOAA. This is in line with President Trumps goal of seperating the focus of NASA and NOAA. NASA does planetary science, NOAA does earth science.

Stephen: 03/16/2017 11:11 CDT

@Pete_VT: "My understanding is thes[e] cuts seen to Earth Science and studies will be followed with increases for NOAA." That is NOT what is being reported in the media. A headline in the Washington Post, for example, reads: "Proposed budget for Commerce would cut funds for NOAA". Meanwhile Nature is reporting that: "An earlier, leaked White House budget document proposed a $510 million cut to the agency's $2.3 billion satellite division, as part of a broader 17% drop in NOAA's overall funding." Nature';s report goes on: "'While the details are hard to find in this budget, it appears that climate research and climate observing systems are being cut by at least 20%' across the government, says David Titley, NOAA's chief operating officer from 2012-2013 and the former oceanographer of the Navy. 'Although we don’t know the exact extent of the cut, if you are being led to the gallows and no one is making eye contact with you, it is not a good sign.'"

Leave a Comment:

