New Horizons fast approaching 2014 MU69

Emily Lakdawalla • December 27, 2018
New Pictures of a Rapidly Enlarging, But Strangely Still, Dot
Gravity waits for no one, least of all politics, and I, for one, think that’s refreshing. Unaffected by the shutdown of the U.S. government, New Horizons is still on course for its New Year’s encounter with 2014 MU69 (nicknamed “Ultima Thule”). The show will go on! The spacecraft will be fine, its operators at APL will be at their consoles, and the Deep Space Network is ready to receive the data. All the facts in my What to Expect post remain true. Here’s how to keep up with the mission:
When does New Horizons fly by 2014 MU69/Ultima Thule? When will we get pictures? Read my article.
Where can I watch New Horizons flyby live events? On NASA TV.
Whom do I follow on Twitter for news? Check my list of people in the know about the MU69 flyby.
And now, what you’re all here for -- the pictures. I will regularly update this post with the latest photos and key tweets, placing the most recent ones at the top.
This is an excellent (and long) Twitter thread from New Horizons team member Alex Parker reflecting on the discovery of MU69:
In just a few hours I will depart for Maryland for New Horizons' New Years flyby of the Kuiper Belt Object (486958) 2014 MU69. Before I go, I thought I would re-tell some of the stories about how we came to know about this little world. pic.twitter.com/iE7f0KeFVK— Alex Parker (@Alex_Parker) December 26, 2018
The early-approach pictures are not the prettiest -- the tiny, faint world is hard to detect. But scientists have already discovered a major mystery: they can’t see a light curve. Everything in the solar system rotates, and usually that means there’s a subtle (or not-so-subtle) dimming and brightening of the object’s light because of surface features or non-circular shape. But New Horizons’ observations of MU69 have detected no light curve at all. Read more about the mystery here.
