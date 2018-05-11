Juno's 12th perijove in lifelike color

Emily Lakdawalla • May 11, 2018
Because the JunoCam team depends upon the labor of volunteers to process their images for public consumption, there's been lovely diversity in the portrayal of Jupiter from Juno data. Many image processors chose to enhance and sharpen the subtle contrasts in the cloud features, but space artist Don Davis is usually after a perspective that rings true to our subjective judgment of what Jupiter ought to look like. With the help of some preprocessing by Mattias Malmer, Davis presents us how Jupiter might have looked on April 1, 2018, if we'd been aboard Juno.
Here's a detail from that northern turbulent region. Look at the vertical relief on the clouds!
Now let's sweep down past the red spot in three images...
And finally, just for fun: Davis compares Earth's clouds with Jupiter's, at the same scale.
Read more: pretty pictures, amateur image processing, Juno, Jupiter
Become a member of The Planetary Society and together we will create the future of space exploration.
Support enables our dedicated journalists to research deeply and bring you original space exploration articles.
Jonathan Ursin: 2018/05/11 11:35 CDT
KevLar : 2018/05/11 02:03 CDT