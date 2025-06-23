Editor's note: this article originally appeared in the June Solstice 2025 issue of The Planetary Report.

On April 5, Planetary Society members and special guests came together at the Cosmic Shores Gala to celebrate the organization’s 45th anniversary, our achievements over the years, and the invaluable role of our members who make it all possible.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy to Taner Halicioglu.

To receive this award, one must have a track record of exceptional generosity in advancing space science, exploration, and education. They must also demonstrate outstanding civic responsibility and inspire others to take philanthropic leadership roles. Most importantly, they must share their time, talent, and treasure in a manner consistent with the example set by longtime Planetary Society board member Wally Hooser.