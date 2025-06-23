Taner Halicioglu is awarded the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy
Editor's note: this article originally appeared in the June Solstice 2025 issue of The Planetary Report.
On April 5, Planetary Society members and special guests came together at the Cosmic Shores Gala to celebrate the organization’s 45th anniversary, our achievements over the years, and the invaluable role of our members who make it all possible.
A highlight of the event was the presentation of the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy to Taner Halicioglu.
To receive this award, one must have a track record of exceptional generosity in advancing space science, exploration, and education. They must also demonstrate outstanding civic responsibility and inspire others to take philanthropic leadership roles. Most importantly, they must share their time, talent, and treasure in a manner consistent with the example set by longtime Planetary Society board member Wally Hooser.
Taner Halicioglu exemplifies all of these qualities and more. Taner’s contributions to philanthropy have been nothing short of transformational. In 2017, he made a landmark $75 million gift to establish the Halicioglu Data Science Institute at UC San Diego, ensuring the advancement of data science education and research. He expanded that commitment in 2024 with a $25 million pledge to help build the Triton Center, a central hub for students, alumni, and visitors. He founded the Halicioglu Family Foundation, which supports causes ranging from COVID-19 relief to animal welfare. He also launched the Data Science Alliance, a nonprofit that uses data science and AI to drive meaningful change in communities.
Taner’s passion for exploration extends beyond Earth. Since 2014, he has been a dedicated supporter of The Planetary Society, making nearly $5 million in early contributions to advance space science. In 2021, he became the lead donor for our Beyond the Horizon campaign, making an extraordinary $9 million gift to propel the Society’s vision forward.
Through his generosity, leadership, and vision, Taner Halicioglu embodies the spirit of the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy.