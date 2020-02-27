NASA Space Mission Leader Launches Space Science Board Game

Xtronaut 2.0 Fun and Educational STEM Game from Award Winning Xtronaut Enterprises

02/27/2020

Danielle Gunn

Email: danielle.gunn@planetary.org

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

Tucson, AZ (February 27, 2020) — Xtronaut Enterprises, co-founded by University of Arizona Professor Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the NASA OSIRIS-REx space mission, launches its new board game on Kickstarter—Xtronaut 2.0: The Game of Solar System Exploration—a game where players build and launch rockets to complete space missions throughout the solar system, based on scientifically accurate rocket science. Xtronaut 2.0 is now available on Kickstarter at a pledge level of $45, and is for 2-6 players ages 8+.

The award-winning team at Xtronaut Enterprises created Xtronaut 2.0. The original Xtronaut game, launched in 2015, received the designation of a Best Family Boardgame by Good Housekeeping and many other awards. Xtronaut’s second game, Constellations, won the Mensa Select Award and the Silver Prize at the International Serious Play Conference. Xtronaut 2.0 is bigger and better than the original, with more missions, spacecraft, action cards, and 6-player game play. The game has incorporated feedback from many of our over 12,000 Xtronaut customers.

Xtronaut is honored by support from The Planetary Society, and backers can choose to receive Xtronaut 2.0 together with a Planetary Society membership.

"Xtronaut 2.0 provides fun and educational game-play using beautiful components. It incorporates the realistic challenges of developing and flying exciting space missions," said Planetary Society Chief Scientist Dr. Bruce Betts.

Xtronaut is also pleased that it continues its longstanding support of Boys and Girls Clubs across the U.S., and now backers can donate copies of the game to a clubhouses of their choice. Xtronaut will provide additional games to clubs at specific funding levels.

Professor Lauretta used his experience developing and leading OSIRIS-REx—scheduled to collect a sample from asteroid Bennu this August—to design Xtronaut 2.0. The game is based on fundamental science, rocket engineering, and technology. Xtronaut 2.0 includes a science handbook that connects players to real space and rocket science with fun and engaging game play. It is ideal for families, schools, homeschoolers, and informal learning environments, like the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Professor Dante Lauretta said, "I am pleased to have developed a game that allows players to share in the thrill of launching a space mission of discovery, like OSIRIS-REx."

The Kickstarter Campaign for Xtronaut 2.0 runs from February 27, 2020, through April 2, 2020.

About Xtronaut Enterprises:

Dante Lauretta and Michael Lyon founded Xtronaut Enterprises to develop innovative educational content associated with space exploration. Dr. Lauretta has spent over 16 years developing and leading the OSIRIS-REx mission. Xtronaut also produces the award-winning game Constellations: The Game of Stargazing and the Night Sky and Downlink: The Game of Planetary Discovery.

