The Planetary Society Invites Public to Create Ultimate Collection of Space Goals

11/04/2019
Pasadena, CA (November 4, 2019) — What are the ultimate must-do experiences for a space enthusiast? The Planetary Society wants the public’s help to compile the most comprehensive list of space life goals ever created.
For CaLisa Lee, a Planetary Society member, it was seeing a total lunar eclipse on her wedding night. “My husband and I got married in Sequoia National Park. In the evening we hiked up to Moro Rock to wait for the ‘blood moon’ to rise. Experiencing an eclipse like that made us feel like we were a part of the cosmos. It was the perfect finale to a perfect day. You’ve just gotta see one. You have to see a total lunar eclipse in your lifetime.”
The ambitious global crowdsourcing project aims to help space enthusiasts discover and track space experiences over their lifetimes. The public is invited to submit an unlimited number of ideas, from free and accessible experiences to rare and advanced activities. The suggestions will be collected and turned into an easy-to-use resource later next year.
“Whether you’re just beginning to discover the universe or have a lifetime’s worth of space memories behind you, we want to hear from you,” Kate Howells of the Society’s Community Engagement team wrote in the announcement today. “By sharing your ideas you can do your part to spark a passion for space in someone new, help space fans like you grow their interest, and find new ways for yourself to experience the passion, beauty, and joy of space.”
The Planetary Society, with over 50,000 members and tens of thousands of supporters from around the world, is the world’s largest independent space interest organization. It was founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman to prove public support for space exploration. Today it is led by CEO Bill Nye and is a leader in science outreach.
Ideas can be submitted until January 31, 2020 at planetary.org/spacegoals.
