Department: Communications and Outreach

Classification: Full-time, Exempt

The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential space interest organization, seeks a multimedia-savvy individual who’s enthusiastic about science communication to serve as its Science Editor.

Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, The Planetary Society empowers the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education, outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Our global membership boasts over 50,000 individuals, ranging from newbie space fans to deep-dive enthusiasts, reflecting a diverse spectrum of passion and knowledge about our core enterprises of planetary exploration, the search for life, and defense from near-Earth objects.

The Planetary Society seeks a candidate who possesses a passion for science communication and is adept at translating complex space-related topics into engaging, digestible, and relatable content, especially through written web content and video. Candidates should excel at writing compelling web content and demonstrate enthusiasm for using both written and video mediums to make space education both accessible and captivating for all. Professionals with at least 3 years of experience in space or science communication or public education, even without formal training, are welcome to apply. Not sure if you meet the qualifications? Please apply anyway.

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and at least one example each of your writing and video work to [email protected]. This recruitment will remain open until filled; however, you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as the application period may close at any time. The first round of application review will begin November 13th, 2023.

The Planetary Society offers a competitive salary and benefits package. We pride ourselves on our supportive work culture that is committed to a healthy and rewarding work/life balance.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Director of Content and Engagement, the Science Editor will translate complex space science concepts into engaging and understandable web content, videos, and online courses, and ensure that all content is both scientifically accurate and optimized for online success. They will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of content creation, from ideation and rigorous fact-checking to production and final delivery, all while embodying and amplifying The Planetary Society's mission and priorities.

Essential Position Responsibilities

Web Content Development and Management

Ideate, research, write, fact-check, and edit educational web content about space science topics.

Edit and manage articles written by others, ensuring content is scientifically accurate and optimized for online success.

Serve as the main point of contact for freelance writers, editing their submissions, tracking assignments, and overseeing payments.

Monitor space news and attend scientific meetings as needed to keep current on the latest news in the field.

Continuously refresh web content to reflect updates, current knowledge, and best practices for improving visibility in search results.

Ideate and collaborate on visual storytelling elements, including curating relevant photos and designing or commissioning graphics.

Video Development and Project Management

Transform educational articles into engaging video content that aligns with and amplifies The Planetary Society's mission, priorities, and content strategy.

Collaborate with Visual Storyteller and Digital Community Manager to adapt written content into engaging, scientifically accurate scripts suitable for long- and short-form video formats.

Oversee the educational video production process, from ideation to final production.

Collaborate on selecting visual elements for videos, leveraging curated photos, infographics, and/or commissioned or in-house designed visuals.

Online Course Creation & Project Management

Project manage the online course creation process, from initial research and writing to production and final completion.

Lead the research, design, and scriptwriting of online courses, ensuring modules align with and support The Planetary Society's course strategy.

Supervisory Responsibilities

None

Minimum Skills and Requirements

This position is open to CA residents. We offer a hybrid or remote capacity.

Bachelor's degree in space science, astronomy, or a related field, or equivalent professional experience.

3-5 years relevant experience.

Strong understanding of space science concepts and current trends in space exploration and news.

Capability to translate complex space science concepts into engaging and comprehensible written, video, and course content.

Experience writing, editing, and managing educational articles on scientific topics.

Experience in transforming written content into video content, both long and short-form.

Ability to research, design, and write materials for online educational courses.

Demonstrated ability in managing projects, particularly in content development or production.

Comfort with learning and using a CMS and LMS

Must be able to communicate well both verbally and in writing.

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, and inclusion.

Physical Requirements

This position requires daily use of office equipment. May need to lift up to 40 pounds.

Benefits

Medical, dental, and vision insurance.

403(b) retirement plan.

Paid time off: 11 holidays + vacation and sick days.

Basic Term Life insurance.

Long-term and short-term disability.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA).

Salary Range

$77,300 to $81,300 annually. Competitive salary based on regularly updated market data.

The Planetary Society is an equal-opportunity employer. We comply with all applicable hiring laws, and we prioritize diversity at all levels of our work. Job applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.