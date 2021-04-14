Job Summary

The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, seeks a Membership Clerk. This is a part-time, non-exempt position (20 - 25 hours per week average, with seasonal increases up to 40 hours per week) that will involve various duties such as entering data; linking records; maintaining inventory; packaging materials; calculating postage and shipping expenses; shipping and mailing letters and packages; filing; scanning; and some contact with members/donors and internal departments in-person as well as via email and phone. The Membership Clerk will be supervised by the Data Processing Manager and may provide direct support for other Development Department staff.

This is a great job for anyone interested in space! Headquartered in Pasadena, California, The Planetary Society empowers the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration. Since 1980, our innovative technology projects, grassroots advocacy, and educational programs have harnessed public passion for space to propel exploration and discovery. Please visit planetary.org to learn more.

Responsibilities and Duties

The Membership Clerk will support the Data Processing Manager by:

Transferring and linking information regarding memberships and donations between donor databases such as Luminate Online and Raiser’s Edge.

Entering recurring gifts into Raiser’s Edge;

Assisting with gift entry as needed.

The Membership Clerk will also track, prepare, and ship acknowledgments and premiums to members and donors. Duties include:

Receiving and storing premiums, educational materials, and promotional materials, and maintaining inventories;

Packaging, addressing, preparing postage, and delivering premiums to post office or shipping company office;

Recording items shipped in member records, and updating inventories.

The Membership Clerk will support the Development Department by performing other duties as required.

Qualifications and Skills

The position requires:

Legal authorization to work in the U.S.

High school diploma or equivalent; Associate’s degree or some college preferred.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to troubleshoot.

Enjoyment working with a wide range of people in person, by email, and by phone.

Experience working with packaging, shipping, postage, and inventory control.

Effective communication in a business context.

Basic math skills to calculate postage and maintain inventory counts.

Valid California driver’s license and access to a vehicle are required to deliver packages and perform similar activities.

Ability to work systematically, independently, accurately, and to deadlines.

Demonstrated experience learning and using computer software such as Raiser’s Edge, Luminate Online, ImportOmatic, Microsoft Excel, and Word.

A commitment to maintaining confidentiality.

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness.

Physical requirements

This position often involves:

Reaching, crouching, kneeling, stooping, and using short ladders or step-stools.

Lifting and moving a small number of packages weighing up to 40 lbs.

Prolonged use of computers & other technology necessary to perform job duties.

Benefits

Vacation and Sick Leave

403(b) retirement savings plan, with employer contributions starting after 3 months

Supportive work environment

Beautiful location in Pasadena, CA

Extraordinary colleagues

This is an entry-level, part-time non-exempt position.

This position is expected to be filled by May 15th. Your submission, which should include a resume, cover letter, and a list of at least three references, should be emailed to [email protected].

The Planetary Society is an equal opportunity employer. We prioritize diversity at all levels of our work. Job applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.