Freelance Digital Advertising Specialist (Contract & Part-time)

Are you a Google and Meta ads expert that would delight in advancing space exploration for a nonprofit founded by Carl Sagan and led today by CEO Bill Nye?

The Planetary Society, the world’s most influential space advocacy organization, is looking for a seasoned digital marketer who specializes in digital advertising strategy to help grow the membership base that powers our mission.

The Digital Advertising Specialist contractor position will team up with the in-house marketing team to reach and convert passionate space enthusiasts into Planetary Society members using Facebook Ads, Google Ads, YouTube placements, and emerging platforms like TikTok Ads. The ideal candidate is dedicated to conversion rate optimization and navigating the restrictive post-privacy update environment we are currently in.

This part-time, contract position can be worked from our headquarters in Pasadena, California, or remotely. Please read our full position description and follow the directions to apply. We look forward to hearing from you.

Scope of Work:

Work with the in-house Planetary Society marketing team to develop and execute effective membership acquisition campaigns with a $400,000 annual digital advertising budget across leading ad placement platforms like Google Ads, Meta Ads, YouTube Ads using in-house developed creative like endorsements from Bill Nye and other leading space science celebrities

Deliver biweekly analytic reports and performance consulting

Moderate Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram ad placements for negative comments

Attend weekly check-in meetings with in-house marketing team

Qualifications and Attributes

Demonstrated experience with all Google campaign types (Search, Shopping, Display, Retargeting, Performance Max, Youtube Video) and Meta campaign types (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Meta Audience Network)

Ability to structure campaigns for the best initial launch and ongoing optimization, including keyword and competitor research

Advanced ad writing skills and bidding strategy

Detail-oriented, organized, and adept at managing, prioritizing, and meeting multiple deadlines and goals

Ability to collaborate with in-house marketing team

5+ years of relevant experience

Affinity for space exploration

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, and inclusion

How To Apply

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, with application reviews commencing immediately. Your submission should include a resume, cover letter, and work samples. Please email your submission to [email protected].