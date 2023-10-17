Department: Development

Classification: Full-time, Non-Exempt

The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential space interest organization, seeks a highly organized individual who’s enthusiastic about fundraising to serve as its Development Associate.

Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, The Planetary Society empowers the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education, outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Our global membership boasts more than 50,000 individuals, ranging from newbie space fans to deep-dive enthusiasts, reflecting a diverse spectrum of passion and knowledge about our core enterprises of planetary exploration, the search for life, and defense from near-Earth objects.

The Planetary Society seeks a candidate who has a passion for non-profit fundraising and possesses excellent organizational and time management skills, writing and communications skills, and social and networking skills. Candidates should excel at relationship management, customer service, and connecting prospects and donors with opportunities that match their interests. Not sure if you meet the qualifications? Please apply anyway.

To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. This recruitment will remain open until filled; however, you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as the application period may close at any time. The first round of application review will begin November 13th, 2023.

The Planetary Society offers a competitive salary and benefits package. We pride ourselves on our supportive work culture that is committed to a healthy and rewarding work/life balance.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Chief Development Officer (CDO), the Development Associate (DA) assists with The Planetary Society’s fundraising activities and provides the CDO with administrative and executive support. The DA helps achieve The Planetary Society’s fundraising goals by assisting in direct fundraising activities and communicating with prospects and members on behalf of the CDO in four areas: corporate partnerships, major and planned giving, donor cultivation, and department management. This is an ideal opportunity for an individual with previous fundraising and/or executive support experience.

Essential Position Responsibilities

Executive Support

Managing the CDO’s schedule by helping to prioritize the most sensitive/important matters, scheduling meetings, and arranging travel. Screening calls, emails, and visitors to determine what level of support they need and offer professional customer service.

Preparing general business communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, and other correspondence on the CDO’s behalf.

Creating and maintaining filing systems, both electronic and physical.

Performing minor accounting duties such as managing travel expenses.

Fundraising

Maintaining relations with members, donors, and partners.

Assisting with in-person and virtual donor/partner cultivation events and meetings.

Helping to prepare fundraising and partnership proposals and reports.

Maintaining comprehensive and accurate donor records using tools such as the Society’s Salesforce CRM, Google Suite, Microsoft Office, and other network assets.

Greeting visitors and guests, and giving tours of the office.

Assisting with fundraising event planning.

Supervisory Responsibilities

None

Minimum Skills and Requirements

A bachelor’s degree is preferred

At least 3 years of related experience

Integrity, honesty, and a strong commitment to maintaining confidentiality.

Ability to work independently and accurately while meeting deadlines.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to troubleshoot.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Math skills to manage minor accounting.

Frequent business travel within Los Angeles County. Must maintain a valid California driver’s license and insurance as required by law. Access to a vehicle is required.

Proficient computer skills including Google Suite, Microsoft Office, and Salesforce

Proficiency with operating office equipment, including printers, faxes, and postage meter.

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, and inclusion.

Physical Requirements

This position requires daily use of office equipment. May need to lift up to 50 pounds.

Benefits

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

403(b) retirement plan

Paid time off: 11 holidays + vacation and sick days

Basic Term Life insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Salary Range

$28 to $30/hour. Competitive salary based on regularly updated market data.

The Planetary Society is an equal-opportunity employer. We comply with all applicable hiring laws, and we prioritize diversity at all levels of our work. Job applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.