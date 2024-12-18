How to spot Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS)

The comet should be visible before sunrise near the horizon in the east. As we pass through December, C/2024 G3 will appear very slightly higher in the sky and be easier to spot, until eventually it also begins to appear closer to the rising Sun and becomes harder to observe. Around mid-January, it will no longer be visible from most of the Northern Hemisphere. But from the Southern Hemisphere, it will be possible to see the comet just after sunset above the horizon in the west, and every day, the comet will start the evening higher in the evening sky. This will be the best time for observers in the Southern Hemisphere to spot Comet C/2024 G3.

The waning Moon, which is set to become a new Moon the night of January 29th, will also make observing the comet easier during this time.

Where can I watch Comet C/2024 G3?

Comet C/2024 G3 will be visible from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres for the next two weeks, though it will be a bit easier to spot from the southern mid-latitudes.

In January, observers in the Southern Hemisphere may be able to spot the comet with their naked eye. In December, observers around the world will likely need powerful binoculars to see Comet C/2024 G3, and a small telescope with a wide field of view might be even better. Be sure to go somewhere with a good view out to the horizon, since the comet will not appear very high up in the sky until it's already somewhat dimmer. And if you live somewhere with intense light pollution, like the heart of a major city, you will have better odds of spotting the comet if you travel to a darker location farther from lights.