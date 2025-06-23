We are pleased to announce that Mark Gelfand is the first recipient of the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy. Inspired by the space race of the 1960s, Mark has always been interested in technology and how things work. He received a degree in physics and went on to work in finance, awed by the mathematical similarities between thermodynamics and financial markets.

Mark joined The Planetary Society in 1998. He has given generously to the organization over the years, supporting ambitious technology projects such as solar sailing and a mission to send microorganisms on a round-trip mission to the Martian moon Phobos.

“The Planetary Society deals with things that are accessible, if not today, soon — within a decade or two,” he said.

Mark is passionate about the power of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education. He is the founder and president of STEMpower, an organization that has established more than 110 STEM centers across sub-Saharan Africa. The organization provides enrichment centers and hands-on labs that encourage pre-university students to pursue STEM careers.

It’s challenging work, and Mark said that STEMpower’s track record of getting things done is similar to that of The Planetary Society. “We do what is practical and doable,” he said. “We don’t dream of things; we do things.”

With his trademark humility, Mark said that he was honored to receive the award and noted that much of the credit goes to his STEMpower staff. “It’s all a wonderful honor. I’m glad people are realizing that they see some value in this and what we’re doing,” he said.

The Planetary Society sees great value in how Mark is changing the world, and we’re pleased to bestow this honor. Wally would be proud.