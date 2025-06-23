Announcing Mark Gelfand as the recipient of the first C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy
The Planetary Society is pleased to announce the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy and its first recipient, Mark Gelfand.
The award is named in memory of longtime board member and friend Wally Hooser, who believed that The Planetary Society represented a long-term investment in humanity. Wally felt that it was vital to explore the Cosmos and realize our place in space while also protecting our species from tangible threats, like hazardous asteroids and comets.
A decade ago, Wally challenged the board and staff to build a more fiscally sustainable Planetary Society. He infused the organization with self-confidence that helped it grow into what it is today.
As Wally was battling the illness that would eventually take him, we established the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy in his name. Award candidates must have a track record of exceptional generosity and commitment to the promotion of space science, exploration, and education. They must demonstrate outstanding civic responsibility and encourage others to take philanthropic leadership roles. Finally, they must share their time, talent, and treasure in a manner consistent with the example set forth by Wally Hooser.
Wally passed away in 2021. We miss him dearly, yet his legacy with The Planetary Society lives on thanks to his generosity, his kind spirit, and this new award to honor those who follow in his footsteps.
We are pleased to announce that Mark Gelfand is the first recipient of the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy. Inspired by the space race of the 1960s, Mark has always been interested in technology and how things work. He received a degree in physics and went on to work in finance, awed by the mathematical similarities between thermodynamics and financial markets.
Mark joined The Planetary Society in 1998. He has given generously to the organization over the years, supporting ambitious technology projects such as solar sailing and a mission to send microorganisms on a round-trip mission to the Martian moon Phobos.
“The Planetary Society deals with things that are accessible, if not today, soon — within a decade or two,” he said.
Mark is passionate about the power of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education. He is the founder and president of STEMpower, an organization that has established more than 110 STEM centers across sub-Saharan Africa. The organization provides enrichment centers and hands-on labs that encourage pre-university students to pursue STEM careers.
It’s challenging work, and Mark said that STEMpower’s track record of getting things done is similar to that of The Planetary Society. “We do what is practical and doable,” he said. “We don’t dream of things; we do things.”
With his trademark humility, Mark said that he was honored to receive the award and noted that much of the credit goes to his STEMpower staff. “It’s all a wonderful honor. I’m glad people are realizing that they see some value in this and what we’re doing,” he said.
The Planetary Society sees great value in how Mark is changing the world, and we’re pleased to bestow this honor. Wally would be proud.