Day of Action 2023 - Participant Information

Thank you for signing up for the Day of Action! This page provides information and materials so participants can prepare for their trip and for their meetings. It will be updated as more details become available.

Important dates:

August 14th: Our scheduling process begins in earnest for all member meetings, continues through Sept 17th.

September 5th: Last day to register for the Day of Action.

September 17th: Afternoon training session (participation required). Location TBD.

September 18th: Congressional meetings (schedules will vary).

Required Prep for the Training Session on Sept 17th:



Optional "Deep Prep" Resources

Deep prep resources provide an additional level of detail and background that some participants may find helpful and illuminating. These are optional for all participants.

Questions?

Please email any questions to [email protected].

