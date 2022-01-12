Day of Action 2022 - Participant Information

Important dates:

Training session: March 6th, 2022, 11am PT - 2pm PT (2pm ET - 5pm ET) via Zoom

Special Science Briefing:

March 8th, 11am PT / 2pm ET: Dr. Katie Stack Morgan, Deputy Project Scientist, Mars Perseverance mission



Meetings: March 8th, schedules vary.



Required Reading Prior to the Training Session



Technology



It's all online this year. That means we'll be doing web video conferencing with Zoom and an all-day chat/hangout on Slack for community-building and support.



Meetings and training will be conducted using Zoom. Links for the training session will be emailed to you prior to training day. Please make sure you have Zoom installed and verify that it is working properly prior to training and your meetings. You may also want to review proper Zoom etiquette. Your meeting schedule and related Zoom links are available on our Day of Action web portal. You will be emailed access credentials no later than March 24th.

We will use Slack for text-based communication on our training day and on the Day of Action. You can download it here (it's free) or use it in your web browser. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one. If you are not familiar with Slack, check out this quick introductory video. You will receive an invite into our 2022 Day of Action workspace in early March.



Download the official Planetary Society Zoom virtual background for use during your meetings on the Day of Action. Need help setting your virtual background? Click here.

Last updated January 12th, 2022.