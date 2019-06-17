Media Invited to LightSail 2 Press Teleconference with Bill Nye and Mission Team

MEDIA ADVISORY

06/17/2019

CONTACT:

Danielle Gunn

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

Pasadena, CA (June 17, 2019) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, will send a crowdfunded spacecraft called LightSail 2 on a historic mission to demonstrate solar sailing around the Earth on the next SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch. Bill Nye and the LightSail 2 mission team will discuss the mission in depth during a press teleconference and Q&A session on Thursday, June 20th, at 10 a.m. PT.

Participant overview:

Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society, will present an overview of solar sailing and the LightSail program

Bruce Betts, Chief Scientist and LightSail 2 Program Manager, will share the mission operations plan

David Spencer, LightSail 2 Project Manager, will present spacecraft technical details

Jennifer Vaughn, COO of The Planetary Society, will share The Planetary Society’s history with solar sailing and the story of the space enthusiasts around the world who made the LightSail program possible

To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP with their name and affiliation to Danielle Gunn at [email protected] or 626-793-5100 by 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 19th.

A full audio recording of the teleconference and visual assets will be available in The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 press room at http://www.planetary.org/press-room/lightsail/

For more information about The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 mission, visit: sail.planetary.org