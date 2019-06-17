Media Invited to LightSail 2 Press Teleconference with Bill Nye and Mission Team

MEDIA ADVISORY
06/17/2019
CONTACT:
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Pasadena, CA (June 17, 2019) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, will send a crowdfunded spacecraft called LightSail 2 on a historic mission to demonstrate solar sailing around the Earth on the next SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch. Bill Nye and the LightSail 2 mission team will discuss the mission in depth during a press teleconference and Q&A session on Thursday, June 20th, at 10 a.m. PT.
Participant overview:
To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP with their name and affiliation to Danielle Gunn at [email protected] or 626-793-5100 by 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 19th.
A full audio recording of the teleconference and visual assets will be available in The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 press room at http://www.planetary.org/press-room/lightsail/
For more information about The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 mission, visit: sail.planetary.org
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.
