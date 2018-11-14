The Planetary Society Announces Media Resources and Events for Mars InSight Landing

11/14/2018

On 26 November 2018 just before noon Pacific (3:00 p.m. ET / 20:00 UTC), NASA’s InSight lander will descend through Mars’ atmosphere and hopefully touch down softly on the surface of Mars.

Bill Nye, CEO, issued the following press statement:

“When InSight drills down into the Martian soil, we’ll learn more about how Mars and Earth formed. We’ll know more about where we all came from, and why these two rocky worlds are so similar yet so different. We may learn more about what kinds of planets can harbor life. InSight is more than a Mars mission—it’s a Solar System mission.”

Media Resources

The Planetary Society is pleased to provide information, expert analysis, and resources to journalists for this unique event.

Emily Lakdawalla for The Planetary Society Mars InSight landing infographic Advance predictions for the details of InSight's landing made several weeks beforehand. Adjustments to the trajectories of InSight or Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter may change these times by up to several seconds, as could weather on landing day. All times include 8.1 minutes of one-way light time delay (accounting for the time it takes signals to travel from Mars to Earth). Abbreviations used in the labels: EDL = entry, descent, and landing; E = entry; T = touchdown; h m s = hours, minutes, and seconds; UT = Universal Time (subtract 8 hours for Pacific, 5 for Eastern, add 1 for European time, add 8 for Japan). Revised 15 November 2018 to correct an error in InSight's atmospheric entry speed. Advance predictions for the details of InSight's landing made several weeks beforehand. Adjustments to the trajectories of InSight or Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter may change these times by up to several seconds, as could weather on landing day. All times include 8.1 minutes of one-way light time delay (accounting for the time it takes signals to travel from Mars to Earth). Abbreviations used in the labels: EDL = entry, descent, and landing; E = entry; T = touchdown; h m s = hours, minutes, and seconds; UT = Universal Time (subtract 8 hours for Pacific, 5 for Eastern, add 1 for European time, add 8 for Japan). Revised 15 November 2018 to correct an error in InSight's atmospheric entry speed.

NASA / JPL / USGS (image); Emily Lakdawalla (map) Map of all Mars landing sites, failed and successful This map represents the best known positions for all Mars landers, successful, failed, and planned. Gridlines are spaced 10 degrees apart, with 0 longitude at the center. White text denotes successful missions; gray text, failed missions; blue text, future missions. This map represents the best known positions for all Mars landers, successful, failed, and planned. Gridlines are spaced 10 degrees apart, with 0 longitude at the center. White text denotes successful missions; gray text, failed missions; blue text, future missions.

Video:

Interview with Principal Investigator Bruce Banerdt from inside the InSight clean room prior to launch

Audio:

Audio interview with Principal Investigator Bruce Banerdt

Events

Mars InSight Landing - Viewing Party and Discussion

The Planetary Society, in partnership with Caltech, will host a public viewing party and discussion during the landing events on 26 November. Mat Kaplan, host of Planetary Radio, will welcome a panel of experts who will provide commentary on the landing from the stage of Beckman Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

26 November 2018 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Caltech's Beckman Auditorium

332 S Michigan Ave

Pasadena, California 91106

Press Reception

Media covering the InSight landing are invited to attend an informal reception at The Planetary Society’s Pasadena headquarters from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, 25 November 2018. Planetary Society staff, including senior editor Emily Lakdawalla, will be on hand to answer questions. A quiet conference room workspace and WiFi will be available. Dinner and drinks will be provided. RSVP with name and affiliation by 3:00 p.m. PT / 23:00 UT on Friday, 23 November 2018 to [email protected].

25 November 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. PT

The Planetary Society Headquarters

60 S Los Robles Ave

Pasadena, California 91101