Press Room

OK Go & Planetary Society Partner for “Upside Down and Inside Out” Music Video Release

Celebrated band collaborates with world’s largest nonprofit space organization

MEDIA ADVISORY
02/12/2016

CONTACT:
Erin Greeson
Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org
Phone: +1-626-793-5100

OK GO CONTACT
Bobbie Gale
Email: bobbie@bbgunpr.com
Phone: +1-323-904-9094

OVERVIEW: OK Go -- the band celebrated worldwide for melding music, technology and creativity -- is partnering with The Planetary Society, the world’s largest non-profit space interest group, as the band just released its anticipated latest video, “Upside Down and Inside Out.” Filmed in zero-G, “Upside Down and Inside Out” takes OK Go’s unparalleled artistry and trademark tech-savvy choreography to new heights. For further details visit Upside Down and Inside Out FAQ and Credits.

WHO:

WHERE & WHEN:

WHY: OK Go, The Planetary Society and CEO Bill Nye (The Science Guy) believe that art, music and creativity inspire people to engage in science and exploration. Space community leaders advocate S.T.E.A.M. -- an expansion of S.T.E.M. to  include art among science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- and The Planetary Society partners with artists who advance these values. Through technically stunning, mind-expanding concepts and choreography, OK Go delights millions of people worldwide with the beauty of art and science combined.

Media Resources

Photos

Damian Kulash & Tim Nordwind of OK Go with Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan

The Planetary Society / Erin Greeson

Damian Kulash & Tim Nordwind of OK Go with Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan
Mat Kaplan interviews OK Go

The Planetary Society / Erin Greeson

Mat Kaplan interviews OK Go
Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan interviewing Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK Go (February 9, 2016).


We're an excited non-profit partner in @okgo's new music video dropping Feb. 11. Stay tuned for a special Planetary Radio interview with the band and video reactions from @billnye this week!

A photo posted by The Planetary Society (@planetarysociety) on

 

Our friends @okgo just released their new video for “Upside Down & Inside Out” — as a non-profit partner, we scored this amazing behind the scenes clip of the band doing like the astronauts do. 🚀

A video posted by The Planetary Society (@planetarysociety) on

 

Press Room, OK Go: http://okgo.net

Press Room, The Planetary Society: http://www.planetary.org/press-room/

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.