OK Go & Planetary Society Partner for “Upside Down and Inside Out” Music Video Release

Celebrated band collaborates with world’s largest nonprofit space organization

MEDIA ADVISORY

02/12/2016

OVERVIEW: OK Go -- the band celebrated worldwide for melding music, technology and creativity -- is partnering with The Planetary Society, the world’s largest non-profit space interest group, as the band just released its anticipated latest video, “Upside Down and Inside Out.” Filmed in zero-G, “Upside Down and Inside Out” takes OK Go’s unparalleled artistry and trademark tech-savvy choreography to new heights. For further details visit Upside Down and Inside Out FAQ and Credits.

WHO:

WHERE & WHEN:

Planetary TV: Bill Nye asks OK Go about “Upside Down and Inside Out”

Planetary TV: Bill Nye asks OK Go about "Upside Down and Inside Out"

Planetary Radio: Host Mat Kaplan interviews Damian Kulash and Tim Nordwind of OK Go about the band's zero-G experience in creating "Upside Down and Inside Out," and more. Available for download Tuesday, February 16. http://www.planetary.org/multimedia/planetary-radio/

Instagram: OK Go shares video clips through Instagram and partners, including The Planetary Society.

Complete details about OK Go video release: http://okgo.net/2016/02/11/upside-down-inside-out-faq/

OK Go shares video clips through Instagram and partners, including The Planetary Society. Complete details about OK Go video release: http://okgo.net/2016/02/11/upside-down-inside-out-faq/

WHY: OK Go, The Planetary Society and CEO Bill Nye (The Science Guy) believe that art, music and creativity inspire people to engage in science and exploration. Space community leaders advocate S.T.E.A.M. -- an expansion of S.T.E.M. to include art among science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- and The Planetary Society partners with artists who advance these values. Through technically stunning, mind-expanding concepts and choreography, OK Go delights millions of people worldwide with the beauty of art and science combined.

The Planetary Society / Erin Greeson Damian Kulash & Tim Nordwind of OK Go with Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan

The Planetary Society / Erin Greeson Mat Kaplan interviews OK Go Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan interviewing Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK Go (February 9, 2016). Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan interviewing Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK Go (February 9, 2016).





We're an excited non-profit partner in @okgo's new music video dropping Feb. 11. Stay tuned for a special Planetary Radio interview with the band and video reactions from @billnye this week! A photo posted by The Planetary Society (@planetarysociety) on Feb 9, 2016 at 7:23am PST

Our friends @okgo just released their new video for “Upside Down & Inside Out” — as a non-profit partner, we scored this amazing behind the scenes clip of the band doing like the astronauts do. 🚀 A video posted by The Planetary Society (@planetarysociety) on Feb 11, 2016 at 7:27am PST

Press Room, OK Go: http://okgo.net

Press Room, The Planetary Society: http://www.planetary.org/press-room/