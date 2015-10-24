Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, & Space Stars Gather for Celebration of Planetary Society’s 35th Anniversary

MEDIA ADVISORY

10/12/2015

CONTACT:

Erin Greeson

Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

Overview: Daylong Celebration to Include Building Dedication, Family Space Fair & Ticketed Evening Party for Public

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2015

MEDIA R.S.V.P. Details:

MORNING EVENT: Credentialed media may r.s.v.p. to erin.greeson@planetary.org. Please provide name, affiliation, and photographer/cameraperson name (if applicable). Bill Nye, speakers to field Q&A following dedication (11:40am - 12:00pm PDT).

MORNING EVENT: Building dedication to unveil new Planetary Society headquarters.

WHO: Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye (The Science Guy), Board of Directors President Jim Bell, Other Leaders

WHAT: Building dedication

WHEN: 11:00am - 12:00pm PDT

WHERE: The Planetary Society Headquarters

60 South Los Robles

Pasadena, CA 91101

EVENING EVENT: The public is invited to join Planetary Society CEO, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and other space stars for More to Explore: a community celebration of The Planetary Society’s 35th Anniversary.

WHO: A star-studded cast from the worlds of science fact and science fiction includes:

Neil deGrasse Tyson , longtime Planetary Society Board Member, will receive the prestigious Cosmos Award for the Public Presentation of Science

, longtime Planetary Society Board Member, will receive the prestigious Cosmos Award for the Public Presentation of Science Andy Weir , author of the book The Martian (blockbuster film in theaters now)

, author of the book The Martian (blockbuster film in theaters now) Actors from the Star Trek universe, including Nichelle Nichols, Robert Picardo, and Jeri Ryan

NASA scientists Dava Newman and Amy Mainzer

Planetary Society personalities Emily Lakdawalla, Jim Bell, Bruce Betts, Mat Kaplan, Jason Davis, and Casey Dreier

World premiere of melodysheep’s newest Symphony of Science music video, Beyond the Horizon

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2015, 7:30 – 9:00p.m. PDT

WHERE: The Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA

Tickets & Details: http://www.planetary.org/get-involved/events/2015/more-to-explore.html

For media resources, please visit our Press Room: http://www.planetary.org/press-room/