Press Room

Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, & Space Stars Gather for Celebration of Planetary Society’s 35th Anniversary

MEDIA ADVISORY
10/12/2015

CONTACT:
Erin Greeson
Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org
Phone: +1-626-793-5100

Overview: Daylong Celebration to Include Building Dedication, Family Space Fair & Ticketed Evening Party for Public

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2015

MEDIA R.S.V.P. Details: 

 

MORNING EVENT: Building dedication to unveil new Planetary Society headquarters.

WHO: Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye (The Science Guy), Board of Directors President Jim Bell, Other Leaders

WHAT: Building dedication

WHEN: 11:00am - 12:00pm PDT

WHERE: The Planetary Society Headquarters
              60 South Los Robles
              Pasadena, CA  91101

 

EVENING EVENT: The public is invited to join Planetary Society CEO, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and other space stars for More to Explore: a community celebration of The Planetary Society’s 35th Anniversary.

WHO: A star-studded cast from the worlds of science fact and science fiction includes:

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2015, 7:30 – 9:00p.m. PDT

WHERE: The Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA

Tickets & Details:  http://www.planetary.org/get-involved/events/2015/more-to-explore.html

For media resources, please visit our Press Room: http://www.planetary.org/press-room/

###

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.