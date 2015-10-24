Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, & Space Stars Gather for Celebration of Planetary Society’s 35th Anniversary
10/12/2015
Overview: Daylong Celebration to Include Building Dedication, Family Space Fair & Ticketed Evening Party for Public
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2015
MORNING EVENT: Building dedication to unveil new Planetary Society headquarters.
WHO: Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye (The Science Guy), Board of Directors President Jim Bell, Other Leaders
WHAT: Building dedication
WHEN: 11:00am - 12:00pm PDT
WHERE: The Planetary Society Headquarters
60 South Los Robles
Pasadena, CA 91101
EVENING EVENT: The public is invited to join Planetary Society CEO, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and other space stars for More to Explore: a community celebration of The Planetary Society’s 35th Anniversary.
WHO: A star-studded cast from the worlds of science fact and science fiction includes:
- Neil deGrasse Tyson, longtime Planetary Society Board Member, will receive the prestigious Cosmos Award for the Public Presentation of Science
- Andy Weir, author of the book The Martian (blockbuster film in theaters now)
- Actors from the Star Trek universe, including Nichelle Nichols, Robert Picardo, and Jeri Ryan
- NASA scientists Dava Newman and Amy Mainzer
- Planetary Society personalities Emily Lakdawalla, Jim Bell, Bruce Betts, Mat Kaplan, Jason Davis, and Casey Dreier
- World premiere of melodysheep’s newest Symphony of Science music video, Beyond the Horizon
WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2015, 7:30 – 9:00p.m. PDT
WHERE: The Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA
Tickets & Details: http://www.planetary.org/get-involved/events/2015/more-to-explore.html
About The Planetary Society
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.