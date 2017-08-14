Merc Boyan • August 14, 2017

Book Review: Sun Moon Earth

With the North American Total Solar Eclipse coming on August 21, people across the continent are getting eclipse mania! The mania has inspired people who are intrigued by eclipses to learn more about them. To quench that thirst for eclipse knowledge, Tyler Nordgren (astronomer, author, and good friend of The Planetary Society) has written a detailed book on eclipses with a special focus on the August 21st event.

Basic Books Sun Moon Earth: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets by Tyler Nordgren by Tyler Nordgren

In Sun Moon Earth, Nordgren takes us back in time to past eclipses and other celestial alignments. People from around the world and across time have interpreted and observed eclipses in different ways. Tyler guides us through some of the most notable as well as some of the more obscure stories.

Beyond the history, the book also discusses both the scientific and sentimental value of an eclipse. As a child, Tyler himself missed his chance to see an eclipse because reports about potential eye damage caused him to hide in his house during the event. As you can imagine, he is thrilled to have another chance to see the total eclipse on August 21! So don’t be afraid. Pick up the book so you can learn about the history, science, and viewing precautions, then go out on August 21 and experience something that has been bewildering civilizations for generations.

Tyler Nordgren 2013 solar eclipse viewed from the mid-Atlantic