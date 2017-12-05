Kate Howells • December 5, 2017

Celebrating Our Volunteers

Today—December 5th—is International Volunteer Day, and The Planetary Society has many reasons to celebrate...3,652, to be exact.

In 104 countries around the world, 3,652 people to date have signed up to volunteer their time and energy in support of The Planetary Society’s work, and we couldn’t be more grateful.

We call on these passionate volunteers to help push forward advocacy campaigns, support groundbreaking technology development, expand our membership, and share the joy of discovery with new audiences. Our volunteers play a huge role in The Planetary Society’s mission to engage people of all walks of life in the adventure of exploration, and empower them to help take humanity farther into the cosmos.

This is especially true of our incredible outreach coordinators, volunteers who organize events and activities to bring space science and exploration to their communities. We are fortunate enough to have 41 outreach coordinators in 18 countries, doing amazing work on behalf of The Planetary Society on every continent.

Every facet of the Society’s work is enhanced by the support of our volunteers. Every time we create, educate and advocate, our volunteers help us do it better. And perhaps most importantly, our volunteers are always helping us understand how The Planetary Society can connect with people in different parts of the world. Every one of our volunteers feeds their local perspective back into the Society, helping us shape our work and our mission. With the help of our global network of volunteers, we are able to be a truly planetary society.

Below are some snapshots of the work of our volunteers and outreach coordinators over the past year. Please join us as we celebrate these amazing people and their contributions to space exploration around the world.

A volunteer guides the way to discovery

A volunteer-organized space conference in London, UK

A young boy gets a ride in a space capsule at an event in The Netherlands

Excited attendees at a volunteer-run event in Ukraine

Kids at a volunteer-run event in Pakistan

Kids in Ukraine learning about the solar system

Kids learning about the Moon at an event in Venezuela

Volunteers at the March for Science in Washington DC

Volunteers with Bill Nye at TPS HQ

Kate Howells Global Community Outreach Manager for The Planetary Society

