Blogs
Erin Greeson - Headshot

See LightSail at the London Science Museum

Posted by Erin Greeson

07-02-2017 6:00 CST

Topics: LightSail

LightSail™ has gone to London!

The London Science Museum, one of the world’s leading science centers, has welcomed our citizen-funded spacecraft into its halls. Our LightSail engineering model is on temporary display in the Antenna Gallery as the centerpiece of a solar sailing exhibit through April 2017. Space fans around the world were inspired by the LightSail 1 test mission, successfully completed in 2015, and now anticipate LightSail 2, which will ride to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket (anticipated for autumn 2017).

Many people have memories of how museum visits sparked an innate desire to explore our planet and the cosmos. And many do not: The Planetary Society values organizations that make such experiences possible for often under-reached audiences. Global education and public outreach are essential to The Planetary Society’s mission: to empower the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration. Partners with common goals enable us to advance our mission in indelible ways. In a world where, in many regions, lives are increasingly lived online, museums and interactive exhibits offer kids, adults and families immersive, community-based learning opportunities. 

We are thrilled to partner with the London Science Museum. We encourage you to explore the museum and LightSail display!

LightSail at the London Science Museum

London Science Museum

LightSail at the London Science Museum
An engineering mockup of The Planetary Society's LightSail spacecrat on display at the London Science Museum.

Too far to travel? 

Read the Science Museum’s multimedia exhibit blog, featuring CEO Bill Nye’s interview: “Making Light Work of Space Travel

In the London region? 

Visit the Science Museum: http://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk

LightSail exhibit at the London Science Museum

London Science Museum

LightSail exhibit at the London Science Museum
The Planetary Society's LightSail spacecraft is displayed at the London Science Museum as part of an exhibit on solar sailing.
 
Comments:

Arbitrary: 02/08/2017 08:22 CST

Okay, so you don't publish comments that suggest that Bill Nye should be replaced? Censoring is simpler than rethinking the personally best interests of you boss, isn't it? Bill Nye is NOT a science guy, he is a political lobbyist. (Maybe that's why no politicians have respected him?) His achievements are appalling. Just look at NASA's budget bottom line! And even in this PR episode he totally disqualifies himself from the ability to create any kind of constructive relationship with anyone involved in the new administration, by calling them liars.

Leave a Comment:

Ireson Hill, Curiosity sol 1590
Ireson Hill, Curiosity sol 1598
Misery outcrop, Curiosity sol 1591
Mount Sharp northwest flank
Intro Astronomy 2017. Class 3: Telescopes, Eclipses, and the Moon

