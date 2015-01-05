How to Watch the Humans to Mars Summit This Week
Posted by Casey Dreier
05-05-2015 24:36 CDT
Topics: Space Policy, Future Mission Concepts, human spaceflight, Mars, Phobos, Deimos
Though I'm not in D.C. this week, I'll be watching various talks at the Humans to Mars Summit, happening this week on Tuesday and Wednesday at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Below is the full schedule for the conference (all times are in EDT). I'm particularly interested in the keynote by Planetary Society Board Member (and our Humans Orbiting Mars workshop Chair) Scott Hubbard (Tuesday, 10:00am EDT) and the first public presentation of the orbit-first mission concept developed by a small team at JPL (Wednesday, 8:30am EDT).
May 5, 2015 | Lisner Auditorium
8:45-9:00 | Welcome/Acknowledgements/etc.
- Artemis Westenberg (Explore Mars) and Chris Carberry (Explore Mars)
9:00-9:30 | Opening Plenary
- Charles Bolden (NASA Administrator)
9:30-10:00 | The Year in Review: A Window of Opportunity
- Scott Hubbard (Stanford University; former Director of NASA Mars Exploration Program)
10:00-10:55 | Leadership Panel
- Moderator – Kent Rominger (Orbital ATK; VP, Strategy and Business Development: Astronaut)
- William Gerstenmaier (NASA Assoc. Administrator, Administrator, Human Exploration and Mission Directorate)
- John Grunsfeld (NASA Assoc. Administrator, Science Mission Directorate)
- Steve Jurczyk (NASA Assoc. Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate)
10:55-11:15 | Break
11:15-12:00 | The Extraordinary Science of Mars
- Moderator – James Garvin (NASA Chief Scientist, Goddard Space Flight Center)
- Pamela Conrad (NASA GSFC, Deputy PI on MSL/Curiosity SAM investigation)
- Jennifer Eigenbrode (NASA GSFC, Astrobiologist)
- Danny Glavin (NASA GSFC, Astrochemist)
12:00-12:30 | The Martian
- Interviewer Marc Kaufman (Author, Mars Up Close; National Geographic)
- Andrew Weir (Author of The Martian) – via Skype
12:30-2:00 | Lunch
2:00-2:20 | The ‘AWE’ of Mars – Inspiring the Future
- Janet Ivey (Janet’s Planet)
2:20-2:50 | How will we go to Mars?
- Bret Drake (NASA JSC)
2:50-3:20 | Why Mars?
- James Green (NASA Director, Planetary Sciences)
3:20-3:35 | ExoLance: Search for Life Below the Martian Surface
- Joe Cassady (Aerojet Rocketdyne Executive Director, Space, Washington, D.C. Office)
3:35-3:55 | Break
3:55-4:15 | Time Capsule to Mars
- Emily Briere (Time Capsule to Mars; Student)
4:15-4:45 | The Technology of Mars
- James Reuther (NASA: Deputy Associate Administrator for Programs, STMD)
4:45-5:05 | Protecting Mars and Earth
- Cassie Conley (NASA: Planetary Protection Officer)
5:05-5:25 | Senator Bill Nelson, Florida
May 6, 2015 | Betts Auditorium
8:30-9:30 | Morning Keynote: Affordable Human Missions to Mars
- Firouz Naderi (Director, Solar System Exploration Directorate, JPL)
9:30-10:30 | Affordability and Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities
- Moderator – Jason Crusan (Director, Advanced Exploration Systems Division, HEMOD, NASA HQ)
- Olivier de Weck (Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Engineering Systems, MIT)
- Brand Griffin (Senior Aerospace Engineer, NASA MSFC)
- Kandyce Goodliff (Senior Aerospace Engineer, NASA LaRC)
10:30-10:40 | Break
10:40-12:00 | Mars Science: The 2020s and Enabled by Astronauts in the 2030s
- Moderator – Jim Watzin (NASA Director, Mars Exploration Program, NASA HQ)
- Charles Whetsel (Manager, Formulation Office, Mars Exploration Directorate, JPL)
- Melissa Trainer (Research Planetary Scientist, NASA GSFC)
- Michael Hecht (Assistant Director, Haystack Observatory, MIT)
- Ben Bussey (Chief Exploration Scientist, NASA HQ HEOMD)
May 7, 2015 | Betts Auditorium
9:00-10:00 | From Sci-Fi to Reality
- Moderator – Catherine Asaro (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)
- Geoffrey Landis (NASA; Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)
- Charles Gannon (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)
- Bud Sparhawk (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)
- Tom Ligon (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)
10:00-11:00 | Inspiring Support – Public Engagement
- Moderator – Janet Ivey (Janet’s Planet)
- Susan Poulton (President, Door 44 Digital; former VP, National Geographic)
- Larissa Schelkin (Global STEM Initiative)
- Don Thomas (Astronaut STS-70; Author)
- Jancy McPhee (NASA, Humans in Space Arts Program & Youth Arts Competition)
- Stephen Pakbaz (Orbital ATK; Mars Lego Engineer)
11:00-11:20 | Break
11:20-12:20 | Political Roundtable – Building Political Sustainability
- Moderator – Ann Zulkosky (Director, NASA Programs, Washington Operations, LMCO; former Senate staffer)
- Ben Roberts (Senior Policy Advisor for Space, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy)
- Tom Cremins (Senior Advisor to the Administrator for Strategy and Policy Implementation, NASA)
- N. Wayne Hale, Jr. (Director of Human Spaceflight, Special Aerospace Services, LLC)
- Lynda L. Weatherman (President & CEO, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast)
12:20-1:00 | Where Do We Go From Here?
