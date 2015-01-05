How to Watch the Humans to Mars Summit This Week

Posted by Casey Dreier

05-05-2015 24:36 CDT

Topics: Space Policy, Future Mission Concepts, human spaceflight, Mars, Phobos, Deimos

Though I'm not in D.C. this week, I'll be watching various talks at the Humans to Mars Summit, happening this week on Tuesday and Wednesday at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Below is the full schedule for the conference (all times are in EDT). I'm particularly interested in the keynote by Planetary Society Board Member (and our Humans Orbiting Mars workshop Chair) Scott Hubbard (Tuesday, 10:00am EDT) and the first public presentation of the orbit-first mission concept developed by a small team at JPL (Wednesday, 8:30am EDT).

May 5, 2015 | Lisner Auditorium

8:45-9:00 | Welcome/Acknowledgements/etc.

Artemis Westenberg (Explore Mars) and Chris Carberry (Explore Mars)

9:00-9:30 | Opening Plenary

Charles Bolden (NASA Administrator)

9:30-10:00 | The Year in Review: A Window of Opportunity

Scott Hubbard (Stanford University; former Director of NASA Mars Exploration Program)

10:00-10:55 | Leadership Panel

Moderator – Kent Rominger (Orbital ATK; VP, Strategy and Business Development: Astronaut)

(Orbital ATK; VP, Strategy and Business Development: Astronaut) William Gerstenmaier (NASA Assoc. Administrator, Administrator, Human Exploration and Mission Directorate)

(NASA Assoc. Administrator, Administrator, Human Exploration and Mission Directorate) John Grunsfeld (NASA Assoc. Administrator, Science Mission Directorate)

(NASA Assoc. Administrator, Science Mission Directorate) Steve Jurczyk (NASA Assoc. Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate)

10:55-11:15 | Break

11:15-12:00 | The Extraordinary Science of Mars

Moderator – James Garvin (NASA Chief Scientist, Goddard Space Flight Center)

(NASA Chief Scientist, Goddard Space Flight Center) Pamela Conrad (NASA GSFC, Deputy PI on MSL/Curiosity SAM investigation)

(NASA GSFC, Deputy PI on MSL/Curiosity SAM investigation) Jennifer Eigenbrode (NASA GSFC, Astrobiologist)

(NASA GSFC, Astrobiologist) Danny Glavin (NASA GSFC, Astrochemist)

12:00-12:30 | The Martian

Interviewer Marc Kaufman (Author, Mars Up Close; National Geographic)

(Author, Mars Up Close; National Geographic) Andrew Weir (Author of The Martian) – via Skype

12:30-2:00 | Lunch

2:00-2:20 | The ‘AWE’ of Mars – Inspiring the Future

2:20-2:50 | How will we go to Mars?

Bret Drake (NASA JSC)

2:50-3:20 | Why Mars?

James Green (NASA Director, Planetary Sciences)

3:20-3:35 | ExoLance: Search for Life Below the Martian Surface

Joe Cassady (Aerojet Rocketdyne Executive Director, Space, Washington, D.C. Office)

3:35-3:55 | Break

3:55-4:15 | Time Capsule to Mars

Emily Briere (Time Capsule to Mars; Student)

4:15-4:45 | The Technology of Mars

James Reuther (NASA: Deputy Associate Administrator for Programs, STMD)

4:45-5:05 | Protecting Mars and Earth

Cassie Conley (NASA: Planetary Protection Officer)

5:05-5:25 | Senator Bill Nelson, Florida

May 6, 2015 | Betts Auditorium

8:30-9:30 | Morning Keynote: Affordable Human Missions to Mars

Firouz Naderi (Director, Solar System Exploration Directorate, JPL)

9:30-10:30 | Affordability and Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities

Moderator – Jason Crusan (Director, Advanced Exploration Systems Division, HEMOD, NASA HQ)

(Director, Advanced Exploration Systems Division, HEMOD, NASA HQ) Olivier de Weck (Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Engineering Systems, MIT)

(Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Engineering Systems, MIT) Brand Griffin (Senior Aerospace Engineer, NASA MSFC)

(Senior Aerospace Engineer, NASA MSFC) Kandyce Goodliff (Senior Aerospace Engineer, NASA LaRC)

10:30-10:40 | Break

10:40-12:00 | Mars Science: The 2020s and Enabled by Astronauts in the 2030s

Moderator – Jim Watzin (NASA Director, Mars Exploration Program, NASA HQ)

(NASA Director, Mars Exploration Program, NASA HQ) Charles Whetsel (Manager, Formulation Office, Mars Exploration Directorate, JPL)

(Manager, Formulation Office, Mars Exploration Directorate, JPL) Melissa Trainer (Research Planetary Scientist, NASA GSFC)

(Research Planetary Scientist, NASA GSFC) Michael Hecht (Assistant Director, Haystack Observatory, MIT)

(Assistant Director, Haystack Observatory, MIT) Ben Bussey (Chief Exploration Scientist, NASA HQ HEOMD)

May 7, 2015 | Betts Auditorium

9:00-10:00 | From Sci-Fi to Reality

Moderator – Catherine Asaro (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)

(Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member) Geoffrey Landis (NASA; Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)

(NASA; Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member) Charles Gannon (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)

(Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member) Bud Sparhawk (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)

(Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member) Tom Ligon (Science Fiction Author; Sigma Member)

10:00-11:00 | Inspiring Support – Public Engagement

Moderator – Janet Ivey (Janet’s Planet)

(Janet’s Planet) Susan Poulton (President, Door 44 Digital; former VP, National Geographic)

(President, Door 44 Digital; former VP, National Geographic) Larissa Schelkin (Global STEM Initiative)

(Global STEM Initiative) Don Thomas (Astronaut STS-70; Author)

(Astronaut STS-70; Author) Jancy McPhee (NASA, Humans in Space Arts Program & Youth Arts Competition)

(NASA, Humans in Space Arts Program & Youth Arts Competition) Stephen Pakbaz (Orbital ATK; Mars Lego Engineer)

11:00-11:20 | Break

11:20-12:20 | Political Roundtable – Building Political Sustainability

Moderator – Ann Zulkosky (Director, NASA Programs, Washington Operations, LMCO; former Senate staffer)

(Director, NASA Programs, Washington Operations, LMCO; former Senate staffer) Ben Roberts (Senior Policy Advisor for Space, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy)

(Senior Policy Advisor for Space, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy) Tom Cremins (Senior Advisor to the Administrator for Strategy and Policy Implementation, NASA)

(Senior Advisor to the Administrator for Strategy and Policy Implementation, NASA) N. Wayne Hale, Jr. (Director of Human Spaceflight, Special Aerospace Services, LLC)

(Director of Human Spaceflight, Special Aerospace Services, LLC) Lynda L. Weatherman (President & CEO, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast)

12:20-1:00 | Where Do We Go From Here?

