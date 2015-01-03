At LPSC this year? Come to this special session on NASA's budget
Tuesday, March 17th, 12pm at the Montgomery Ballroom
Posted by Casey Dreier
16-03-2015 11:44 CDT
I’m at this year’s Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), one of the largest gatherings of planetary scientists in the world. Like my colleague Emily, I will be posting throughout the week on interesting talks or discussions that I see, but I’m also here to reach out to planetary scientists themselves.
For those of you who are here at LPSC 2015, we’ve organized a special session at noon on Tuesday, March 17th in the Montgomery Ballroom to bring together representatives from the three major professional organizations that represent planetary scientists. We will take questions about the budget, provide our unified response, and talk about next steps we can take as a planetary community.
If you’re not at LPSC and wondering why you should care about this, well, this is an example of one of the many efforts we make here at the Society to collaborate and build support for planetary exploration. We try to work closely with the professional scientific organizations like the American Astronomical Society, the American Geophysical Union, and the Geological Society of America to make sure we’re all saying the same thing in regards to planetary science in NASA’s budget. The more we work together, the more consistent our message, and the better our results.
If you are at LPSC 2015, here’s all the details. Hope to see you there.
The 2016 NASA Budget: The Planetary Community’s Response and Next Steps
Tuesday, March 17, 12:00 to 1:00 p.m, Montgomery Ballroom
Session Chair:
Casey Dreier, Director of Advocacy, The Planetary Society
Participants:
Makenzie Lystrup, Chair, AAS DPS Federal Relations Subcommittee
Linda Elkins-Tanton, President, AGU Planetary Sciences Section
Debra Buczkowski, Chair, GSA Planetary Geology Division
At NASA Night you'll hear the official Administration position on this year's budget request. But at this special Tuesday session, you will have the chance to hear the response by the professional societies that represent you in Washington, D.C. and to bring to them your concerns or questions about budgets and future policy.
This session brings together the leadership of AGU's Planetary Sciences Section, AAS's Division for Planetary Science, GSA's Planetary Geology Division, and The Planetary Society in one room to discuss the unified path forward for the next fiscal year, to provide frank answers to your questions, and to hear your ideas and concerns about issues that matter to you. Even if you are not a member of any one of these organizations, they are working to make life better for all professional planetary scientists and graduate students, and want to hear from you.
Scientists at any stage in their career are strongly encouraged to attend to learn about steps they can take to build a strong future for planetary science at NASA and to become empowered advocates for their field.
Free drink tickets will also be provided to the first 20 attendees.
Comments:
