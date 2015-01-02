Ask Me Anything (on reddit) About NASA's Budget

11am PST/2pm EST Wednesday, Feb 25th

Posted by Casey Dreier

24-02-2015 23:06 CST

Topics: Explaining Policy, FY2016 NASA Budget

Beginning at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm UTC the space policy team at the Society will hold an AMA (Ask Me Anything) about NASA's new budget and the process of space exploration on reddit's /r/space forum.

Any user on reddit can submit any question they want. Check it out on reddit starting at 2pm EST. It's a lot of fun.

If you have questions about NASA's new budget proposal, congressional action, how NASA's budget works, and what to expect this year, this is the place to hit up three policy experts: Casey Dreier (me, the Director of Advocacy), Jason Callahan (Policy Adviser and space historian), and Bill Adkins (former House Science Committee staff director and founder of Adkins Strategies).

The Planetary Society's Policy Crew Casey Dreier, Director of Advocacy; Jason Callahan, Space Policy Adviser; Bill Adkins, Adkins Strategies; Casey Dreier, Director of Advocacy; Jason Callahan, Space Policy Adviser; Bill Adkins, Adkins Strategies;

Again, you can find our AMA on reddit.com/r/space starting at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm UTC on Wednesday, Feb 25th.

Or read more blog entries about: Explaining Policy, FY2016 NASA Budget