Ask Me Anything (on reddit) About NASA's Budget
11am PST/2pm EST Wednesday, Feb 25th
Posted by Casey Dreier
24-02-2015 23:06 CST
Topics: Explaining Policy, FY2016 NASA Budget
Beginning at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm UTC the space policy team at the Society will hold an AMA (Ask Me Anything) about NASA's new budget and the process of space exploration on reddit's /r/space forum.
Any user on reddit can submit any question they want. Check it out on reddit starting at 2pm EST. It's a lot of fun.
If you have questions about NASA's new budget proposal, congressional action, how NASA's budget works, and what to expect this year, this is the place to hit up three policy experts: Casey Dreier (me, the Director of Advocacy), Jason Callahan (Policy Adviser and space historian), and Bill Adkins (former House Science Committee staff director and founder of Adkins Strategies).
Again, you can find our AMA on reddit.com/r/space starting at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm UTC on Wednesday, Feb 25th.
