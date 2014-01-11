Join me in Washington, D.C. for a post-Thanksgiving Celebration of Planetary Exploration

Posted by Casey Dreier

26-11-2014 11:54 CST

Even as you're finishing your last Thanksgiving day leftovers, The Planetary Society will be making its way out to Washington, D.C. for a special, free, public event on Capitol Hill to raise awareness about the potential of planetary exploration—two events, actually.

On Monday, December 1 at 7 p.m. we will co-host Space Café at the Science Club in downtown D.C. on the second floor. We will feature JPL's Kevin Hand, who is an expert in Europa, and David Grinspoon, the current NASA/Library of Congress Chair on Astrobiology. I will also be there. This is a casual, relaxed event where you can grab a drink and listen to an engaging set of speakers talk about the future of planetary exploration. This event is free and no RSVP is required.

Then, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, Bill Nye will headline a special event in the Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 562 called Past Life? Present Life? The Future of Solar System Exploration. In addition to Bill Nye, you can see JPL's Kevin Hand talk about Europa, and NASA's Michael Meyer, the lead scientist of the Mars Exploration Program, talk about the exciting potential of the future exploration of Mars. This is our first event in the Senate, and I hope you can come to pack the room and make a real impact. We do ask that you RSVP for this one, which will allow you to get in the room before general admission, though I do recommend that you get there early to ensure a seat. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The focus of this event will be to explore the exciting astrobiological potential of both Mars and Europa, and how NASA could explore both destinations in the search for life.

Unfortunately we're not able to live-stream either event, but we will be capturing video to post after the fact. But if you leave near D.C., I hope you can come down and join us. It will be engaging, entertaining, and nice bright spot in a cold, blustery December.

