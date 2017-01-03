Nerds Solving Problems - NSTA 2017, Los Angeles

Posted by Bill Nye

14-03-2017 10:57 CDT

Every year, teachers and educators gather by the thousands at the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) Conference. We at The Planetary Society will be there again this year to share our love of space science and exploration with the people who are shaping the future—people like you.

This year, the conference is in our hometown, Los Angeles, so we’re coming out in full force. Wednesday night I’ll open the festivities with the Planetary Lecture. This year, my talk is called Everything All at Once: How Nerds Solve Problems. We live with torrent of information available 24-7-365.2. A key to our future is raising the next generation of scientifically literate students, who have the skills to sort through all the information that comes at us and become better learners and better at science. We’ll have a room full of nerds talking about science and how our students are going to change the world. What’s not to love?

On top of that, we’re working with our friends at Celestron to co-sponsor the Informal Science Social, the opening event for the conference on Thursday night. It will be a science geek’s delight, held at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, CA, a beautiful building, rich with the history of spaceflight. The night will be spectacular, with telescopes, science-themed drinks, live music, and all the science gadgets you can handle.

And, as if the lecture intended to change the world and the kick-off star party weren’t enough, this year we’ll back on the exhibit floor. Planetary Society staff and volunteers will be eager to engage as many of you as we can about how we use space exploration as a tool to excite learners of all ages.

I’m pleased to report that since we created the STEAM team at last year’s conference, my staff and I continue to develop our youth education program. We believe that space is an ideal tool for developing curiosity and nurturing a great attitude toward learning. A central pillar of our program is dialogue with you. We are working with educators like you to ensure that the materials we create meet your needs across subjects and around the world. I encourage all of you, who want to join our team of education experts to check us out at: planetary.org/steamteam.

I hope to see all of you at the NSTA convention this year. And I want to thank all of you for supporting the work The Planetary Society does to educate the world about space science and exploration.

Details:

NSTA National Conference takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from March 30th to April 2nd. The Planetary Society will be at Booth #2055.

“Everything All at Once: How Nerds Solve Problems, with Bill Nye”: Wednesday, March 29, 6:00–8:00 PM. West Hall B, Los Angeles Convention Center

NSTA 2017 Informal Science Social: Thursday, March 30, 6:30-9:30pm. Columbia Memorial Space Center, Downey, CA. Tickets and information here.

